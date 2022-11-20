College football rankings: Coaches Poll top 25 for Week 13 announced

An exciting and impactful Week 12 slate of college football is in the books and now it's time to get our first look at the top 25 rankings as we head into Rivalry Week.

The top four all remain undefeated, albeit in some close games, and as we head into the regular season finale next weekend there are still conference races to sort out as we look forward to Championship Saturday and Selection Sunday.

Here's your look at the latest top 25 rankings as we head into Rivalry Weekend, according to the coaches' vote.

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 13

Georgia (59 1st-place votes) Ohio State (1) Michigan (2) TCU USC LSU Alabama Clemson Oregon Penn State Tennessee Washington Kansas State Utah Notre Dame Florida State North Carolina UCLA Ole Miss Tulane Cincinnati Oregon State Coastal Carolina Texas UTSA

Others receiving votes

Central Florida 41; Troy 39; South Carolina 38; Pittsburgh 17; Wake Forest 16; Iowa 15; Louisville 9; Boise State 9; South Alabama 8; Illinois 8; Air Force 6; Purdue 5; Washington State 3; Liberty 3; Georgia Tech 2; Mississippi State 1.

Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers

Ole Miss (Down 5). Make it three losses out of four games for the Rebels, who dropped an ugly one at Arkansas.

Oregon (Up 4). The Ducks held serve at home against a game Utah squad despite Bo Nix's injury to avoid falling to a third loss.

Oregon State (Up 5). Somewhat overlooked nationally, the Beavers moved to 8-3 on the year heading into the Oregon game after knocking off Arizona State convincingly.

Teams that dropped from the top 25 rankings: No. 18 UCF, No. 24 Oklahoma State, and No. 25 NC State

Rankings reflect College Football Playoff

No. 5 Tennessee. Never in college football history has an unranked team scored so many points on an AP top 5 team as South Carolina did on the Volunteers: 63 in total in a surprise out that dropped Big Orange to two losses and dealt a costly blow to its still credible College Football Playoff hopes.

No. 10 Utah. Cameron Rising didn't throw a touchdown, but he did throw three interceptions on the road against Oregon, dropping a close one to the Ducks and falling to 8-3 on the year.

No. 13 North Carolina. A surprise loss at home to a low quality Georgia Tech team that will drop the Tar Heels in the eyes of the rankings selection committee. UNC didn't score a point in the second half, but is still guaranteed a berth in the ACC title game against Clemson.

No. 14 Ole Miss. It was 42-6 in favor of the Razorbacks until the Rebs made a kind of comeback, but not enough to cover that ugly early deficit. Some are wondering if Lane Kiffin was looking at that open gig at Auburn as Ole Miss dropped its third game in four tries as this season went into a tailspin late.

No. 16 UCLA. Not for a lack of offense did the Bruins drop a game at home to USC, as Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a terrific showing in primetime. But he also had three interceptions, including the game-loser in the fourth quarter.

No. 20 UCF. Navy didn't complete a single pass in its upset over the Knights, who otherwise have tiebreakers over Cincinnati and Tulane, but it may not matter when it comes time to sort out the AAC title standings.

No. 22 Oklahoma State. The bookmakers knew something, naming the Cowboys a 7-point underdog going into Bedlam, and they finally couldn't recover after surrendering a 28-0 deficit to rival OU in the first quarter.

No. 24 NC State. Not having MJ Morris, who was playing in reserve for injured starting quarterback Devin Leary, didn't help the Wolfpack offense, which put up just 10 points at Louisville, dropping the third of its last five overall. Once upon a time, NC State was a 4-0 team in the top 25 rankings.

And then there were four

Georgia (11-0). It wasn't pretty, but the Bulldogs did everything they had to in holding off an aggressive Kentucky team, staying perfect with just Georgia Tech left before heading into the SEC Championship Game.

Ohio State (11-0). Give Maryland credit: behind quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, it gave the Buckeyes defense fits all night, but the scarlet and gray held out, scoring a late defensive touchdown to stay undefeated ahead of The Game.

Michigan (11-0). Likewise for the other side of that rivalry, the Wolverines weathered losing lead back Blake Corum to a knee injury, coming from behind at home to beat Illinois on a field goal. It's all on the line next weekend.

TCU (11-0). Another hectic second half comeback for the Horned Frogs, who came back from an 8-point deficit to kick the game-winning field goal as time expired to stay in the top four of the rankings this week.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook