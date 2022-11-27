Coaches Poll top 25: Michigan rises, Ohio State falls in college football rankings

Skip to main content

College football rankings: Coaches Poll top 25 for Championship Week announced

Your look at the updated Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings ahead of the crucial Championship Saturday slate of games
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Rivalry Week promised to sort things out, and it certainly lived up to that reputation after a crazy Saturday of games that separated the contenders from the pretenders, and now it's time to get a look at the updated college football rankings.

Out of the picture? Ohio State and Clemson, after suffering costly upset losses at home to rivals, Michigan and South Carolina, respectively, as the Wolverines once again stepped over the Buckeyes en route to a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game. And from there, the likely No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Top 25: ESPN unveils college football rankings for Week 14

LSU looks out, too, despite an otherwise excellent debut season for coach Brian Kelly that included a win over Alabama, but also a surprise loss at unranked Texas A&M in the finale that drops the Tigers to three losses, but still a shot at Georgia in this weekend's SEC Championship Game.

Still in the race? Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and now USC, which is coming off a major win over rival Notre Dame and has one final hurdle, against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, to earn a spot in the semifinal in Lincoln Riley's debut season.

Here's your look at the updated top 25 rankings heading into the conference championship slate, according to the coaches' vote.

College football rankings: Coaches Poll top 25 announced for Championship Saturday

The updated Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings

The updated Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings

  1. Georgia (60 1st-place votes)
  2. Michigan (3)
  3. TCU
  4. USC
  5. Ohio State
  6. Alabama
  7. Penn State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Washington
  10. Kansas State
  11. Clemson
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Florida State
  15. Oregon
  16. Oregon State
  17. UCLA
  18. Tulane
  19. Notre Dame
  20. South Carolina
  21. Texas
  22. North Carolina
  23. UCF
  24. UTSA
  25. Mississippi State

Others receiving votes

Ole Miss 83; Troy 58; NC State 58; Cincinnati 49; Boise State 37; Purdue 36; Pittsburgh 36; Coastal Carolina 26; Air Force 19; South Alabama 15; Illinois 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 7; Iowa 6; James Madison 2; Fresno State 2; Wake Forest 1.

Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers

South Carolina (Up 8). Two straight wins over AP top 10 ranked teams and knocking both out of the College Football Playoff (Tennessee, Clemson) is good for a jump in the rankings.

Ohio State (Down 3). Another loss to Michigan has this rivalry going in the other direction and has the Buckeyes likely out of the playoff again.

Mississippi State (Up 16). MSU moved into third in the SEC West after knocking off rival Ole Miss on Thanksgiving.

LSU (Down 7). A surprise loss at unranked Texas A&M drops the Tigers to three losses, but still with a date in the SEC Championship Game.

Oregon State (Up 6). Beating rival Oregon helps propel the Beavers to a nine-win season and likely a solid bowl game to finish off.

Top 25 teams that fell out of the rankings: No. 19 Ole Miss, No. 21 Cincinnati, and No. 23 Coastal Carolina

College football top 25 losers

Rankings reflect most recent College Football Playoff poll

No. 2 Ohio State. So long, Buckeyes, after another bad loss to rival Michigan defined by sloppy defense and coaching miscues. But is OSU out of the playoff? It seems so, but there's still plenty of potential chaos in the rankings until then.

No. 5 LSU. There was an outside chance that LSU could make the playoff if it beat Georgia in the SEC title game with two losses, but a third L, a stunner on the road to Texas A&M, ended that talk.

No. 8 Clemson. Likewise for the Tigers, who, though already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game, dropped a costly second loss at home to unranked South Carolina that likely pushes them out of the semifinal push.

No. 9 Oregon. Two out of the last three are losses for the Ducks, who couldn't keep it going after winning eight straight midseason, losing at Oregon State and getting dumped from Pac-12 title contention.

No. 15 Notre Dame. That five-game win streak is over after a hard-fought game at USC, but the Irish got very efficient play from quarterback Drew Pyne, something to build on for the bowl and next season.

No. 17 North Carolina. The Tar Heels dropped a second straight game to close out the regular season ahead of the matchup with Clemson in the ACC title game.

No. 20 Ole Miss. That's three straight losses and four out of five overall to sink the Rebels after a 7-0 start, but at least the school will keep Lane Kiffin, who appears to finally be out of the mix for the Auburn job.

No. 24 Cincinnati. The 32-game home win streak is history after Tulane knocked the Bearcats out of the AAC Championship Game chase. And now there are reports that Wisconsin is pursuing UC coach Luke Fickell.

No. 25 Louisville. An offense that was performing well slipped into neutral against a Kentucky team that had lost five of its last seven.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

college football ohio state buckeyes
Rankings

Coaches Poll top 25: Michigan rises, Ohio State falls in college football rankings

By James Parks
college football sec
Schedules

Georgia, LSU set for SEC Championship: Schedule, time, series history

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 14

By James Parks
College Football Playoff national champion Georgia, the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 rankings.
Schedules

College football top 25 scores for Week 13: Michigan, Alabama with statement wins

By James Parks
USC Trojans college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Championship Saturday

By James Parks
college football michigan
Rankings

Predicting the College Football Playoff first four rankings this week

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

When the Top 25 college football rankings will be released

By James Parks
urban meyer ohio state
News

Ohio State fans chant "We Want Urban" at former coach after Michigan loss

By James Parks