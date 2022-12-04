College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Bowl Season

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Note: This isn't a conventional "power ranking" of the best teams, but a projection of how every team would finish against an average opponent on a neutral field, ranked by expected point margin per game.

The new ESPN college football rankings

25. Louisville. The Cardinals finish the season at 7-5 and with some work still to do against the class of the ACC next year.

24. Oklahoma. ESPN kept the Sooners in the rankings despite a 6-6 finish owing to a projected 10.1 point per game margin on a neutral field.

23. Oregon State. The Beavers finished the season strong with a win over rival Oregon that kept the Ducks out of the Pac-12 title game.

22. Washington. A strong finish for the Huskies under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer, who will have a chance to show off that offense in a bowl game.

21. Baylor. The defending Big 12 champs couldn't repeat this season, finishing just at 6-6 overall.

20. Illinois. A strong defense and run game had the Illini in the Big Ten West race most of the season before a late-season decline and some costly losses.

19. Minnesota. A nasty three-game losing streak midseason threw the Gophers off course, but they won four of the last five, including over rival Wisconsin.

18. Mississippi State. The Bulldogs won eight games this season, capping it off with a statement win over rival Ole Miss on Thanksgiving.

17. Notre Dame. Marcus Freeman's team recovered strongly after a bad start to the year, winning five straight, before a loss at USC in the finale.

16. Ole Miss. After much speculation, the Rebels will keep head coach Lane Kiffin, but he'll have to put the team on stronger footing after losing four of the last five.

15. USC. An injury to Caleb Williams and some just plain bad defense doomed the Trojans in the Pac-12 title game when they had a shot at the College Football Playoff.

14. Oregon. The Ducks won 8 straight midseason and scored 40 points in each game, but dropped two of the last three, to Washington and Oregon State.

13. LSU. A loss to Texas A&M in the finale dropped the Tigers out of College Football Playoff contention, and then Georgia put 50 on them in the SEC title game, but they appear to have some real potential with Garrett Nussmeier at quarterback.

12. Florida State. Mike Norvell appears to have the Seminoles on sounder footing after winning nine games behind a strong rushing performance.

11. Kansas State. The new Big 12 champions after a spirited effort against then-perfect TCU, and what will be a New Year's bowl bid for the Wildcats.

10. TCU. Undefeated no more after Arlington, the Horned Frogs are still a sure thing for the College Football Playoff, or at least should be.

9. Clemson. Dabo may have finally made the move at quarterback, swapping DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik, and with good results in a big win over UNC for the ACC title.

8. Penn State. A strong finish got the Lions to 10 wins and a trip to the Rose Bowl against Pac-12 champion Utah.

7. Utah. That Utes team took it to USC to win the conference and gets another shot at Pasadena after playing an instant classic against Ohio State there a year ago.

6. Texas. The ESPN rankings have stubbornly included the Longhorns in the top 10 most of this season, through the ups and downs, but they did finish at 8-4 with a good win over Baylor.

5. Tennessee. Big Orange won't go to the College Football Playoff after two costly late-season losses, but will play a NY6 bowl behind this terrific offense.

4. Michigan. Look away, Wolverine fans: ESPN put UM behind the Buckeyes in the rankings despite the head-to-head win, but still give the edge to Michigan when it comes to making and winning the national title.

3. Ohio State. It looks like the Bucks will make the playoff thanks to USC's loss with a chance to get a potential rematch with Michigan after the loss at home. But probably not as the No. 3 team, as the ESPN rankings suggest.

2. Alabama. Despite Nick Saban's pleas on national TV for the committee to include the Crimson Tide, it doesn't look likely this year after losing two games, but ESPN still favors this team by a projected 26.1 points per game, hence this ranking.

1. Georgia. The consensus top team in college football is 13-0 for the first time ever and headed to the playoff as the favorite to win it all a second straight time.

