College football recruiting rankings: Alabama makes a huge jump

Alabama moves to No. 1 in college football recruiting rankings after Ty Lockwood pledge

It's been a very successful few days for Alabama on the college football recruiting trail and now it's reflected in the latest rankings for the 2023 class.

The defending SEC champions made a surge up the rankings after the addition of two blue-chip 5-star prospects and one major flip.

Alabama signed running back Richard Young, the No. 2 ranked player at his position in the nation and the 24th ranked overall recruit.

That, after the Crimson Tide earned the pledge of 5-star safety Caleb Downs, the No. 12 overall player and top-ranked safety in the country.

And then 4-star tight end Ty Lockwood announced he de-committed from Ohio State and switched to the Tide instead.

Where does that leave Alabama in the latest recruiting rankings?

According to 247Sports Composite

Lockwood rates as the No. 9 tight end in the 2023 college football recruiting class. After visiting Alabama last week, the school offered him a scholarship in person, and he soon became the team's 18th commitment.

Of the 18 players who have committed to Alabama at the time of Lockwood's announcement, 11 are ranked as 4-star players and four as 5-star prospects.

Some combination of Ohio State and Notre Dame has occupied the No. 1 spot in the recruiting rankings so far this year, but the Crimson Tide has stayed active and proved once again that Nick Saban remains the pre-eminent recruiter in college football.

