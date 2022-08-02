College football recruiting rankings: Alabama makes a huge jump

Skip to main content

Alabama moves to No. 1 in college football recruiting rankings after Ty Lockwood pledge

It's been a very successful few days for Alabama on the college football recruiting trail and now it's reflected in the latest rankings for the 2023 class.

The defending SEC champions made a surge up the rankings after the addition of two blue-chip 5-star prospects and one major flip.

Alabama signed running back Richard Young, the No. 2 ranked player at his position in the nation and the 24th ranked overall recruit.

That, after the Crimson Tide earned the pledge of 5-star safety Caleb Downs, the No. 12 overall player and top-ranked safety in the country.

And then 4-star tight end Ty Lockwood announced he de-committed from Ohio State and switched to the Tide instead.

Where does that leave Alabama in the latest recruiting rankings?

College football recruiting rankings for 2023

According to 247Sports Composite

Lockwood rates as the No. 9 tight end in the 2023 college football recruiting class. After visiting Alabama last week, the school offered him a scholarship in person, and he soon became the team's 18th commitment.

Of the 18 players who have committed to Alabama at the time of Lockwood's announcement, 11 are ranked as 4-star players and four as 5-star prospects.

Some combination of Ohio State and Notre Dame has occupied the No. 1 spot in the recruiting rankings so far this year, but the Crimson Tide has stayed active and proved once again that Nick Saban remains the pre-eminent recruiter in college football.

