College football top 25 rankings, scores, schedule: What's next in Week 2

How every team in the top 25 college football rankings fared last weekend and what's next for the top teams in Week 2 action

25. Houston

Rankings change: Down 1

Week 1 score: def. UTSA, 37-35 (3 OT)

Where Houston is now: A too close game for the Cougars, but a win is a win, and it's better to be 1-0 than the alternative ahead of a major non-conference tilt against a future Big 12 opponent.

What's next: at Texas Tech

24. Tennessee

Rankings change: Was unranked

Week 1 score: def. Ball State, 59-10

Where Tennessee is now: Looking at potentially getting even better on an offense that ranked top 10 in college football a year ago, and is already firing on all cylinders with Hendon Hooker working at quarterback.

What's next: at No. 17 Pittsburgh

23. Wake Forest

Rankings change: Down 1

Week 1 score: def. VMI, 44-10

Where Wake Forest is now: Thrilled to hear that Sam Hartman has recovered from his preseason medical issue, revealed to be a blood clot, and should be back and ready to lead this excellent offense the rest of the way.

What's next: at Vanderbilt

22. Ole Miss

Rankings change: Down 1

Week 1 score: def. Troy, 28-10

Where Ole Miss is now: The Rebels offense mostly took care of business in the opener, but Lane Kiffin says the QB situation still isn't finalized. We should know more on if Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer takes the lead after this weekend.

What's next: vs. Central Arkansas

21. BYU

Rankings change: Up 4

Week 1 score: def. USF, 50-21

Where BYU is now: The Cougars pride themselves on playing a tough schedule, and it's about to get real. Come out on the other side with a winning mark and BYU will be in serious contention.

What's next: vs. No. 9 Baylor

20. Kentucky

Rankings change: None

Week 1 score: def. Miami (OH), 37-13

Where Kentucky is now: The opener looked clean enough as Will Levis went over 300 yards passing, but the absence of lead back Chris Rodriguez to a suspension could hurt this offense this week.

What's next: at No. 12 Florida

19. Wisconsin

Rankings change: Down 1

Week 1 score: def. Illinois State, 38-0

Where Wisconsin is now: Graham Mertz looked much better than usual, finishing 14 of 16 passing, an important development for the Badgers as they look to the Big Ten West race, and already have a force in back Braelon Allen and a strong defensive unit.

What's next: vs. Washington State

18. NC State

Rankings change: Down 5

Week 1 score: def. East Carolina, 21-20

Where NC State is now: Just two missed kicks on the Pirates' part kept the Wolfpack from losing this one, after two turnovers near the goal line, including one on downs and a costly fumble. Devin Leary struggled and the offense needs work in short yard plays.

What's next: vs. Charleston Southern

17. Pittsburgh

Rankings change: None

Week 1 score: def. West Virginia, 38-31

Where Pittsburgh is now: Fresh off a statement win over its arch rival, which included a clutch TD pass from Kedon Slovis and a dramatic pick-6. But the Panthers struggled on the offensive line and running the ball.

What's next: vs. No. 24 Tennessee

16. Arkansas

Rankings change: Up 3

Week 1 score: def. No. 23 Cincinnati, 31-24

Where Arkansas is now: KJ Jefferson led 4 scoring drives behind a stout offensive line and playing in front of what looks to be another strong rushing attack while the Hogs' defense showed out well against the Bearcats' skill group.

What's next: vs. South Carolina

15. Miami

Rankings change: Up 1

Week 1 score: def. Bethune-Cookman, 70-13

Where Miami is now: Putting up 70 points is always a good first impression, and now Mario Cristobal gets another tune-up before the Texas A&M game. The Canes powered through for 6 rushing touchdowns.

What's next: vs. Southern Miss

14. Michigan State

Rankings change: Up 1

Week 1 score: def. Western Michigan, 35-13

Where Michigan State is now: The rehearsal to replace Kenneth Walker started off well as Jalen Berger led a backfield that almost eclipsed 200 yards in the opener, an important development heading into the Big Ten schedule.

What's next: vs. Akron

13. Utah

Rankings change: Down 6

Week 1 score: Lost at Florida, 29-26

Where Utah is now: Kicking itself after missing some crucial opportunities and throwing that pick in the end zone when the game-winner was in sight. Utah still plays a physical brand of football and has a cadre of skilled receivers that could get this team back in the College Football Playoff race.

What's next: vs. Southern Utah

12. Florida

Rankings change: Was unranked

Week 1 score: def. No. 7 Utah, 29-26

Where Florida is now: An excellent first showing for Billy Napier, who opens his UF tenure with a win over a top 10 team, and for quarterback Anthony Richardson, who played turnover-free football and ran for three TDs.

What's next: vs. No. 20 Kentucky

11. Oklahoma State

Rankings change: Up 1

Week 1 score: def. Central Michigan, 58-44

Where Oklahoma State is now: Spencer Sanders looks better, surpassing 400 yards in the air with 4 TDs, but the Pokes' defense misses Jim Knowles already: the Chippewas piled up 22 4th quarter points.

What's next: vs. Arizona State

10. USC

Rankings change: Up 4

Week 1 score: def. Rice, 66-14

Where USC is now: With all the concern around this defense, it opened up with three pick-sixes and four INTs total in its debut. That's not something you can always count on, but it's good to see the unit get aggressive. Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison connected on 2 TDs in a preview of coming attractions there.

What's next: at Stanford

9. Baylor

Rankings change: Up 1

Week 1 score: def. Albany, 69-10

Where Baylor is now: Thrashing an FCS team is what you expect of the great teams and nothing less was expected of the defending Big 12 champions. Now comes the hard part.

What's next: at No. 21 BYU

8. Notre Dame

Rankings change: Down 3

Week 1 score: Lost at No. 2 Ohio State, 21-10

Where Notre Dame is now: Considerably better off than where most analysts thought, most of whom predicted an Irish beatdown in Columbus. That didn't happen, but a scoreless second half on offense and a 14-0 scoring surge by the Buckeyes didn't look great.

What's next: vs. Marshall

7. Oklahoma

Rankings change: Up 2

Week 1 score: def. UTEP, 45-13

Where Oklahoma is now: Two easy ones to ease the Brent Venables era into gear, but watch how OU plays in the two after that, on the road to Nebraska and at home against Kansas State that will tell us if this team belongs in the College Football Playoff chase.

What's next: vs. Kent State

6. Texas A&M

Rankings change: None

Week 1 score: def. Sam Houston, 31-0

Where Texas A&M is now: Haynes King connected on two long TD passes, but the offensive line and run game didn't come together quite as planned. It'll have to as A&M welcomes an opponent fresh off scoring 61 points in its opener (and that allowed 63).

What's next: vs. Appalachian State

5. Clemson

Rankings change: Down 1

Week 1 score: def. Georgia Tech, 41-10

Where Clemson is now: Relying on a shorter passing game to compensate for its receivers not getting a lot of room to work deep in the opener. That might be a good way to start off, but Clemson will need to open things up to really get back in good graces with the College Football Playoff.

What's next: vs. Furman

4. Michigan

Rankings change: Up 4

Week 1 score: def. Colorado State, 51-7

Where Michigan is now: Still figuring out its QB situation after Cade McNamara's sluggish opener. J.J. McCarthy gets the start this week, and he could take the job, as the more mobile and dynamic option of the two.

What's next: vs. Hawaii

3. Ohio State

Rankings change: Down 1

Week 1 score: def. No. 5 Notre Dame, 21-10

Where Ohio State is now: Hoping it can rely on its other blue-chip receivers to hold things down while Jaxon Smith-Njigba nurses a hamstring injury. Those 2 late scoring drives in the opener were a good sign that OSU can control and win a game the old fashioned way.

What's next: vs. Arkansas State

2. Georgia

Rankings change: Up 1

Week 1 score: def. No. 11 Oregon, 49-3

Where Georgia is now: It's hard to take anything negative away from the Bulldogs' opener, but Kirby Smart will find something, and he'll probably point to the fact that his team didn't sack Bo Nix. The credit for that goes to Oregon's excellent O-line, just about the only thing that went right for the Ducks as Georgia's skill players decimated every other position on the field.

What's next: vs. Samford

1. Alabama

Rankings change: None

Week 1 score: def. Utah State, 55-10

Where Alabama is now: Just about where it's always been in the Nick Saban era, destroying non-conference opponents but still not making its coach very happy. "Not consistent enough" was his complaint after this one, and he might have a point watching the Tide run the ball in scoring position.

What's next: at Texas

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook