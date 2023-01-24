College Football Transfer Portal Rankings: Best 2023 Players Available

As expected, the college football transfer portal has been a busy place during the first open window for players to change schools this offseason.

An estimated more than 1,500 players have entered the transfer portal at the FBS level since the month of August, and something like a thousand of those prospects have found a new school for the 2023 season.

Let's take a look at the best players available in the NCAA transfer portal in the latest 2023 cycle.

Looking at the top players left in the college football transfer portal

10. QB Chance Nolan: Oregon State ⟶ ??. Nolan started 17 straight games for the Beavers over parts of the last two seasons before a neck injury prematurely ended that streak and forced him from action. He was 10-7 as the starter, passing for 4,153 yards and 32 touchdowns, running for five more scores and 508 yards.

9. WR Dominick Blaylock: Georgia ⟶ ??. A former four-star recruit, Blaylock caught five touchdown passes in a superb rookie outing for Georgia before an ACL tear in the SEC Championship and has battled through injuries since then, seeing his playing time diminish as a result. Blaylock had his best outing in 2019 when he caught 15 passes for 227 yards.

8. LB Nick Jackson: Virginia ⟶ ??. The leader of Virginia's defense the last three seasons, Jackson had 104 combined stops with seven tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and four quarterback hurries this past season, a vocal team leader on and off the field.

7. WR Xavier Weaver: USF ⟶ ??. The wide receiver led the Bulls in each of the last two seasons, catching 94 passes for 1,433 yards and nine touchdowns. Arkansas and Colorado are considered favorites to sign the transfer.

6. WR Gary Bryant, Jr.: USC ⟶ ??. A former top 50 recruit in the 2020 football recruiting class and No. 7 wide receiver nationally, Bryant caught 44 passes for 579 yards in 2021 as a sophomore but saw his role decline after USC's coaching staff changes, redshirting after three games into this past season.

5. RB Keyvone Lee: Penn State ⟶ ??. In each of his first two years at Happy Valley, Lee led the team with over 1,100 yards and six scores but was sidelined by minor injuries that cut into his playing time. Lee, at 6-foot and 225 pounds, has two more seasons left.

4. OL Kiyaunta Goodwin: Kentucky ⟶ ??. A one-time five-star recruit, the 6-foot-8, 351-pound blocker has emerged as a quality edge blocker with size and physicality, and it looks like Florida is the favorite to land him.

3. QB Sam Huard: Washington ⟶ ??. In 2021, Huard was considered a potential game-changer for the Huskies, a five-star and top 15 overall player, but with the advent of Michael Penix in the UW offense, Huard was bumped down to a No. 3 role. He had one touchdown and four interceptions on 80 plays as a true freshman.

2. CB Davison Igbinosun: Ole Miss ⟶ ??. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder and former No. 1 recruit from New Jersey earned starting snaps right away as a freshman and emerged as one of the most promising corners in the SEC. Named the No. 21 cornerback in the 2022 football recruiting class, Igbinosun had 37 stops and five pass breakups.

1. DB Jaheim Singletary: Georgia ⟶ ??. The former five-star prospect and top-five cornerback in the 2022 college football recruiting class with major potential, but he redshirted during his true freshman campaign, playing in three games. Singletary is considered a burgeoning cover corner piece and was a one-time Ohio State commit out of Jacksonville.

