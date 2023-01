2023 Notre Dame football schedule: Games, dates, opponents

2023 Notre Dame football schedule

Aug. 26 vs. Navy (Dublin)

Sept. 2 vs. Tennessee State

Sept. 9 at NC State

Sept. 16 vs. Central Michigan

Sept. 23 vs. Ohio State

Sept. 30 at Duke

Oct. 7 at Louisville

Oct. 14 vs. USC

Oct. 21 Idle

Oct. 28 vs. Pittsburgh

Nov. 4 at Clemson

Nov. 11 Idle

Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest

Nov. 25 at Stanford

Navy Midshipmen

2022 record: 4-8 (4-4 AAC)

All time series: ND, 79-13-1

Last game: ND, 35-32 (2022)

Tennessee State Tigers

2022 record: 4-7 (2-3 OVC)

All time series: No previous games

NC State Wolfpack

2022 record: 8-5 (4-4 ACC)

All time series: NC State, 2-1

Last game: ND, 35-14 (2017)

Central Michigan Chippewas

2022 record: 4-8 (3-5 MAC)

All time series: No previous games

Ohio State Buckeyes

2022 record: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)

All time series: Ohio State, 5-2

Last game: Ohio State, 21-10 (2022)

Duke Blue Devils

2022 record: 9-4 (5-3 ACC)

All time series: ND, 5-2

Last game: ND, 27-13 (2020)

Louisville Cardinals

2022 record: 8-5 (4-4 ACC)

All time series: ND, 2-1

Last game: ND, 12-7 (2020)

USC Trojans

2022 record: 11-3 (8-1 Pac-12)

All time series: ND, 48-37-5

Last game: USC, 38-27 (2022)

Pittsburgh Panthers

2022 record: 9-4 (5-3 ACC)

All time series: ND, 49-21-1

Last game: ND, 45-3 (2020)

Clemson Tigers

2022 record: 11-3 (8-0 ACC)

All time series: Clemson, 4-3

Last game: ND, 35-14 (2022)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

2022 record: 8-5 (3-5 ACC)

All time series: ND, 4-0

Last game: ND, 56-27 (2018)

Stanford Cardinal

2022 record: 3-9 (1-8 Pac-12)

All time series: ND, 21-14

Last game: Stanford, 16-14 (2022)

Jan. 1, 2024 Rose Bowl

Jan. 1, 2024 Sugar Bowl

Jan. 8, 2024 National Championship

This is the 10th year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season, and is the last before the playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.

Ohio State won the first championship under the current system.

Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20), Clemson (2016 and ’18), and Georgia (2021, '22) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.

Here's a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.

2014

Rose Bowl — No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

Fiesta Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Rose Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia (OT)

2018

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019

Peach Bowl — No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

CFP National Championship — No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020

Rose Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14

Sugar Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021

Cotton Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

Orange Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11

CFP National Championship — No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

2022

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 TCU 51, No. 2 Michigan 45

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Georgia 42, No. 4 Ohio State 41

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7

