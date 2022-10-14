Alabama vs. Tennessee schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming

Alabama vs. Tennessee schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 7 college football schedule: Alabama vs. Tennessee

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 3 Alabama: Coming off a close, 4-point win over Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide clearly needs Bryce Young back under center to make this offense move the way it can. He's questionable for the game with a shoulder injury and didn't play last week. The offense had four turnovers in Young's absence, but the Tide can still run the ball well and should have the edge throwing against the Vols' secondary, the only real weakness on that team.

No. 6 Tennessee: The No. 1 total offense in college football and the nation's second-best scoring attack are the engine behind an undefeated, top 10 team coming in. And the engine behind that unit is quarterback Hendon Hooker, who has a career 41-3 TD-INT ratio, numbers that could rival Joe Burrow if he maintains that pace. Big Orange has dropped 15 straight to Bama, and has never defeated Saban, but this is by far its best chance.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

