Alabama vs. Tennessee schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming

Alabama vs. Tennessee schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Tennessee Volunteers college football team schedule, rankings

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 3 Alabama: Coming off a close, 4-point win over Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide clearly needs Bryce Young back under center to make this offense move the way it can. He's questionable for the game with a shoulder injury and didn't play last week. The offense had four turnovers in Young's absence, but the Tide can still run the ball well and should have the edge throwing against the Vols' secondary, the only real weakness on that team.

No. 6 Tennessee: The No. 1 total offense in college football and the nation's second-best scoring attack are the engine behind an undefeated, top 10 team coming in. And the engine behind that unit is quarterback Hendon Hooker, who has a career 41-3 TD-INT ratio, numbers that could rival Joe Burrow if he maintains that pace. Big Orange has dropped 15 straight to Bama, and has never defeated Saban, but this is by far its best chance.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison

