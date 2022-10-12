College football expert picks, predictions for Week 7 schedule of games
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday.
Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games.
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
College football picks, predictions for Week 7 games
All times Eastern and game lines courtesy SI Sportsbook
Early Saturday college football picks
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Michigan -7
FPI pick: Michigan 73.3%
College Football HQ prediction: Michigan by 5
Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Ole Miss -14.5
FPI pick: Ole Miss 85.1%
College Football HQ prediction: Ole Miss by 17
No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: Oklahoma -9.5
FPI pick: Oklahoma 69.1%
College Football HQ prediction: Oklahoma by 6
Iowa State at No. 22 Texas
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Texas -16.5
FPI pick: Texas 88.9%
College Football HQ prediction: Texas by 16
Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Point spread: Minnesota -6.5
FPI pick: Minnesota 62.8%
College Football HQ prediction: Minnesota by 6
Miami at Virginia Tech
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Point spread: Miami -7
FPI pick: Miami 78.4%
College Football HQ prediction: Miami by 8
California at Colorado
Sat., Oct. 15 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12
Point spread: California -14.5
FPI pick: California 82.2%
College Football HQ prediction: California by 15
Afternoon college football picks
Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia
Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: Georgia -38.5
FPI pick: Georgia 98.6%
College Football HQ prediction: Georgia by 24
No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee
Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Alabama -7
FPI pick: Alabama 69.8%
College Football HQ prediction: Alabama by 3
No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU
Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: TCU -4
FPI pick: TCU 57.6%
College Football HQ prediction: TCU by 7
No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse
Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Point spread: Syracuse -3.5
FPI pick: Syracuse 58.7%
College Football HQ prediction: NC State by 6
Arkansas at BYU
Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Arkansas -1
FPI pick: BYU 64.0%
College Football HQ prediction: BYU by 6
Maryland at Indiana
Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: Maryland -11
FPI pick: Maryland 80.0%
College Football HQ prediction: Maryland by 16
No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern
Sat., Oct. 15 | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Point spread: James Madison -10.5
FPI pick: James Madison 66.2%
College Football HQ prediction: James Madison by 13
Wisconsin at Michigan State
Sat., Oct. 15 | 4 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Wisconsin -7.5
FPI pick: Wisconsin 52.4%
College Football HQ prediction: Wisconsin by 10
Arizona at Washington
Sat., Oct. 15 | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12
Point spread: Washington -14.5
FPI pick: Washington 89.0%
College Football HQ prediction: Washington by 17
Primetime college football picks
LSU at Florida
Sat., Oct. 15 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Florida -2.5
FPI pick: LSU 62.8%
College Football HQ prediction: LSU by 7
No. 4 Clemson at Florida State
Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Clemson -3.5
FPI pick: Clemson 72.7%
College Football HQ prediction: Clemson by 14
No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky
Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: Mississippi State -6
FPI pick: Mississippi State 59.8%
College Football HQ prediction: Mississippi State by 9
Stanford at Notre Dame
Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Point spread: Notre Dame -17
FPI pick: Notre Dame 90.3%
College Football HQ prediction: Notre Dame by 17
Nebraska at Purdue
Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Point spread: Purdue -14
FPI pick: Purdue 85.1%
College Football HQ prediction: Purdue by 8
No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah
Sat., Oct. 15 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Utah -3.5
FPI pick: Utah 61.7%
College Football HQ prediction: USC by 7
North Carolina at Duke
Sat., Oct. 15 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Point spread; North Carolina -7
FPI pick: North Carolina 64.3%
College Football HQ prediction: North Carolina by 13
Washington State at Oregon State
Sat., Oct. 15 | 9 p.m. | Pac-12
Point spread: Oregon State -3.5
FPI pick: Oregon State 62.3%
College Football HQ prediction: Oregon State by 9
San Jose State at Fresno State
Sat., Oct. 15 | 10:45 p.m. | FS1
Point spread: San Jose State -8
FPI pick: San Jose State 58.0%
College Football HQ prediction: San Jose State by 5