College football picks, predictions for Week 7 games

Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday.

Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football Week 7 picks and predictions

All times Eastern and game lines courtesy SI Sportsbook

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Michigan -7

FPI pick: Michigan 73.3%

College Football HQ prediction: Michigan by 5

Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Ole Miss -14.5

FPI pick: Ole Miss 85.1%

College Football HQ prediction: Ole Miss by 17

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: Oklahoma -9.5

FPI pick: Oklahoma 69.1%

College Football HQ prediction: Oklahoma by 6

Iowa State at No. 22 Texas

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Texas -16.5

FPI pick: Texas 88.9%

College Football HQ prediction: Texas by 16

Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | BTN

Point spread: Minnesota -6.5

FPI pick: Minnesota 62.8%

College Football HQ prediction: Minnesota by 6

Miami at Virginia Tech

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Point spread: Miami -7

FPI pick: Miami 78.4%

College Football HQ prediction: Miami by 8

California at Colorado

Sat., Oct. 15 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12

Point spread: California -14.5

FPI pick: California 82.2%

College Football HQ prediction: California by 15

Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia

Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | SECN

Point spread: Georgia -38.5

FPI pick: Georgia 98.6%

College Football HQ prediction: Georgia by 24

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee

Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Alabama -7

FPI pick: Alabama 69.8%

College Football HQ prediction: Alabama by 3

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU

Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: TCU -4

FPI pick: TCU 57.6%

College Football HQ prediction: TCU by 7

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse

Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Point spread: Syracuse -3.5

FPI pick: Syracuse 58.7%

College Football HQ prediction: NC State by 6

Arkansas at BYU

Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Arkansas -1

FPI pick: BYU 64.0%

College Football HQ prediction: BYU by 6

Maryland at Indiana

Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: Maryland -11

FPI pick: Maryland 80.0%

College Football HQ prediction: Maryland by 16

No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern

Sat., Oct. 15 | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Point spread: James Madison -10.5

FPI pick: James Madison 66.2%

College Football HQ prediction: James Madison by 13

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Sat., Oct. 15 | 4 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Wisconsin -7.5

FPI pick: Wisconsin 52.4%

College Football HQ prediction: Wisconsin by 10

Arizona at Washington

Sat., Oct. 15 | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12

Point spread: Washington -14.5

FPI pick: Washington 89.0%

College Football HQ prediction: Washington by 17

LSU at Florida

Sat., Oct. 15 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Florida -2.5

FPI pick: LSU 62.8%

College Football HQ prediction: LSU by 7

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State

Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Clemson -3.5

FPI pick: Clemson 72.7%

College Football HQ prediction: Clemson by 14

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky

Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Point spread: Mississippi State -6

FPI pick: Mississippi State 59.8%

College Football HQ prediction: Mississippi State by 9

Stanford at Notre Dame

Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Point spread: Notre Dame -17

FPI pick: Notre Dame 90.3%

College Football HQ prediction: Notre Dame by 17

Nebraska at Purdue

Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN

Point spread: Purdue -14

FPI pick: Purdue 85.1%

College Football HQ prediction: Purdue by 8

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah

Sat., Oct. 15 | 8 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Utah -3.5

FPI pick: Utah 61.7%

College Football HQ prediction: USC by 7

North Carolina at Duke

Sat., Oct. 15 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Point spread; North Carolina -7

FPI pick: North Carolina 64.3%

College Football HQ prediction: North Carolina by 13

Washington State at Oregon State

Sat., Oct. 15 | 9 p.m. | Pac-12

Point spread: Oregon State -3.5

FPI pick: Oregon State 62.3%

College Football HQ prediction: Oregon State by 9

San Jose State at Fresno State

Sat., Oct. 15 | 10:45 p.m. | FS1

Point spread: San Jose State -8

FPI pick: San Jose State 58.0%

College Football HQ prediction: San Jose State by 5

