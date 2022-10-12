Alabama vs. Tennessee preview, prediction: Week 7 college football picks

A pair of old SEC rivals square off in a matchup of top-10 ranked teams as Alabama meets Tennessee in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday.

And for the first time in a long time, you get the feeling Big Orange has a fighting chance. More than that, even, as undefeated Tennessee comes in the No. 6 team in the country behind college football's No. 1 total offense.

Alabama is also perfect through six games, but with some close calls: a 1-point decision at Texas and a 4-point victory over Texas A&M that came down to the game's last play from the Tide's 2-yard line.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's matchup from Rocky Top.

Alabama vs. Tennessee preview, prediction

Week 7 college football schedule: Alabama vs. Tennessee

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy SI Sportsbook

Line: Alabama -7

Alabama ATS: 4-2

Tennessee ATS: 4-1

Over/Under: 65

Moneyline: ALA -333, UT +220

FPI pick: Alabama 69.8%

Related: Alabama vs. Tennessee picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

Alabama vs. Tennessee: What you need to know

Tennessee hosts Alabama in a rare top 10 matchup

1. All eyes on Bryce Young. You can't say Alabama's offense collapsed without Young at quarterback against A&M, but it didn't look its usual self, slogging through four turnovers, including backup Jalen Milroe's three lost fumbles and the interception. No receiver went over 50 yards, but the Tide scored 3 times off just 12 receptions, a very efficient outing against a solid Aggie defense. But there's no denying this unit really hums with Young in the backfield: the reigning Heisman winner is a qualified dual threat athlete with 1,202 yards passing, 14 TDs, and 3 picks with 3 more scores rushing. But he's still day to day with the shoulder injury and very much an open question with little to go by on official updates. And even if he does return, there's no guarantee Young will be at 100%.

2. Containing the Vols' up-tempo offense. Tennessee's offense is no secret to anyone who's been watching. The unit ranks No. 1 in college football in total production, stacking up 547.8 yards per game, is 7th with 340.4 passing ypg, and 2nd with 46.8 points per game. The engine behind this attack is quarterback Hendon Hooker, 3rd nationally in QBR, yet to throw an interception, completing 68% of his passes, and throwing 6 TDs against top 25 teams (10 total in all competition). Hooker is 2nd in the SEC in completion pct and he's the only QB in the league with at least 120 passes and no turnovers. And he has a solid receiving corps led by the likes of Jalin Hyatt, a speedy deep threat, and Bru McCoy. Bama's corners have had periods of spotty play in pass coverage against quality receivers.

3. Battle at the lines. If Young isn't ready to go, Alabama will want to establish the run early and often. And it can: Jahmyr Gibbs leads the nation with 8.31 yards per carry, the Tide is 3rd overall with 257.2 rushing yards per game, and just came off a 288-yard showing against a good A&M front seven. Tennessee is up to the task defensively, boasting a physical group up front that has shut down running lanes up to now, ranking 7th nationally allowing just 2.79 yards per rush and is 11th surrendering 89.2 rushing ypg. By ensuring it's a threat in play-action, Alabama can better test the Vols' secondary, a question mark that ranks 128 out of 131 in FBS against the pass, allowing 307.4 yards per game.

Tide vs. Vols: Fast Facts

+ Tennessee is 1-5 ATS as an underdog under Josh Heupel, the worst mark in the SEC since 2021

+ Alabama is 11-4 ATS against Tennessee under Nick Saban

+ Vols are 0-5 ATS against AP top 5 teams since 2020

+ Nick Saban is 15-0 against UT as Alabama coach

+ Tennessee has scored 30 points in 8 straight games, most in SEC

+ Alabama has won 35 of its last 36 against SEC East teams

+ UT is the only FBS club to beat three AP top 25 teams this year

+ Tide is 20-6 against AP top 10 teams in the College Football Playoff era

+ Tennessee is plus-5 in turnover margin, No. 1 in the SEC

+ Alabama's 1st team offense has led 25 TD drives, averaging under 2 minutes and 5.44 plays per possession

+ Vols are perfect 28 of 28 scoring in the red zone

+ Bama has won 49 of its last 50 when scoring a TD on its opening drive

+ Tennessee is 4th in avg scoring margin (+29), Alabama is 2nd (+31.8)

+ Alabama is 2nd nationally allowing 3.77 yards per play

+ Vols are 12-0 when leading at halftime under Josh Heupel and 0-6 when not

+ Tide is No. 2 in 3rd down defense (22.6 percent)

+ Tennessee is 11-3 under Heupel when scoring first and 1-3 when not

+ Alabama allowing 0.93 points per drive, 2nd nationally

Alabama vs. Tennessee Prediction

Even with Bryce Young in these games, Alabama has played things a little closer than it would like. Texas was putting the ball deep easily before Quinn Ewers' injury, Arkansas had that 23-point comeback after Young got hurt, and A&M came within 2 yards and one awful play-call from winning that game.

Tennessee will throw the ball early and often, and with success behind the sport's most productive offense, one of its most efficient passers, and enough perimeter speed to test Alabama's corners on the outside.

But whoever plays quarterback, the Tide can run. While on paper, the Vols are one of the nation's premier rush defenses, part of that can be ascribed to the fact that teams have had to pass more in order to catch up in these games, and Tennessee hasn't lined up against the skill Alabama has in the backfield yet.

UT can build a one- or two-score lead early and have everybody saying this is finally the year, but Alabama is better equipped to handle that kind of deficit, with the power to move the chains on the ground and the receivers to get after the Vols' back seven.

College Football HQ Prediction: Alabama 34, Tennessee 31

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook