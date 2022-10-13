College football schedule: Week 7 games you should watch

Looking at the matchups on paper, this Saturday could be the premier weekend of the college football schedule this season.

There are six head-to-head matchups between teams in the AP top 25 rankings, including a bombshell collision between undefeated SEC powers on Rocky Top pitting Alabama against resurgent Tennessee.

But that's not all you should be paying attention to this weekend, with a slate of games across the country that will have a direct impact on how the conference title chase and the College Football Playoff shake out.

Get your remote ready: here's a look at the best games on the Week 7 football schedule you should be watching.

Week 7 college football games you should watch

All times Eastern

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan. A major clash in the Big Ten East with a chance for the winner to get a vital leg-up in a division chase that also includes Ohio State. Michigan has home field advantage plus a ground attack that can grind almost any defense into powder over the course of an afternoon. Penn State will be its biggest challenge, boasting a skilled run stop, not to mention an array of skill pieces to throw at Michigan's defense. 12 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee. The last time Big Orange won in this series, the iPhone hadn't been invented yet. That's 15 straight for the Tide, who have taken every game against UT while Nick Saban has been coach. But if there's a chance to change all that and get the big crimson elephant of the Vols' back, it's this Saturday. Tennessee owns college football's No. 1 total offense, its No. 2 scoring attack, and quarterback Hendon Hooker hasn't thrown an interception yet. Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is very questionable with an injury to his throwing shoulder. He'll be limited at best, but Bama can still run on the Volunteers, and it can certainly throw against this secondary, too. 3:30 p.m. on CBS and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU. A pair of undefeated rivals come in at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play looking to get a vital head-to-head advantage in this one. TCU owns college football's No. 2 total offense and the nation's 2nd most efficient quarterback in what could become an old fashioned Big 12 shootout. 3:30 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah. The flashy Trojans and the workman Utes meet up in a big Pac-12 clash that now means a lot more for Utah, which just lost its second game of the season, at UCLA last week. USC is still perfect and has the firepower to score at will, but has been playing much closer games in the conference schedule and lines up against a Utah defense that has the manpower to shut down those deep passing lanes. 8 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois. Fans of old school, Big Ten ground-and-pound should enjoy this matchup featuring a pair of teams that want to run the ball early and often. Minnesota expects Mo Ibrahim will return this week to test the Illini run stop, while Chase Brown -who leads college football with 879 yards on the ground - looks to punish the Gophers front line. This one comes with West Division consequences: UM comes in at 1-1 in conference play, while Illinois is at 2-1. 12 p.m. on BTN

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky. Some critics have used UK's 2-game losing skid to wonder if it should have been ranked as high as it was. That seems unfair given how close the Ole Miss game was, but the Wildcats don't have time to go over all that with a date against the Air Raid coming up this week trying to avoid dropping to 1-3 in SEC games. MSU owns 2 wins in the West division already and has a shot to move to 3-1 in conference and pick up a critical win looking ahead to matchups against Alabama and Georgia soon. 7:30 p.m. on SECN

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse. An under-the-radar matchup in the ACC between two ranked division foes. Devin Leary is questionable with a shoulder injury, and his absence could throw the Wolfpack offense into a tailspin, while the Orange hope to take advantage and move to 6-0 for the first time in 35 years. 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Arkansas at BYU. This was supposed to be a battle between up-and-coming ranked teams, but some ugly losses got in the way. Still, the Hogs have a stout rushing attack and could get KJ Jefferson back under center, while BYU has the perimeter speed to test that secondary and get in position to give the SEC a black eye. 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

LSU at Florida. Always a must-see rivalry in the SEC every year, even if this year's edition is between two unranked also-rans. A pair of first-year coaches - Brian Kelly for LSU and Billy Napier at Florida - have taken some hits in their debut seasons, and this game is an important litmus test for both. These teams are similar in most categories, but Florida owns the advantage running the ball. 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State. Clemson's offense has taken important steps under DJ Uiagalelei and its front seven is predictably elite against the run, which is good considering the Seminoles are one of college football's most productive rushing offenses. FSU is in danger of losing a third straight game after dropping two decisions to ranked division foes NC State and Wake, the same two that Clemson already beat. This game could throw another monkey wrench into what two weeks ago looked like Mike Norvell's comeback tour in Tallahassee. 7:30 p.m. on ABC

