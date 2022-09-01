Alabama vs. Utah State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Skip to main content

Alabama vs. Utah State Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is arguably the single greatest player in college football, at any position.

Alabama opens the 2022 college football schedule against Utah State

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. 

TV: SEC Networ

Streaming: fuboTV

What you need to know

Utah State: A surprise winner last fall under first-year coach Blake Anderson, the Aggies return veteran leadership at quarterback and enough skill at receiver to get some decent gains early, but this run stop is in for a long day after how poor it looked against the likes of UConn in the Week 0 game.

Alabama: What hasn't been said of the Crimson Tide? They're the near-consensus No. 1 team in college football, a recruiting behemoth, and the early favorite to win the national championship. This game will be a blip on Bama's radar looking forward, but it'll be good to see some early returns on the school's small but elite group of transfers, especially receiver Jermaine Burton and back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Alabama vs. Utah State odds, spread, lines

Alabama comes into the opener as 41.5 point favorites against Utah State, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which set an over/under mark of 62 points.

College Football Power Index is predictably all-in on the Tide, which has a 99.3 percent chance to defeat the Aggies, according to the computer prediction model.

