Clemson vs. Louisville predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Week 11 college football schedule: Clemson vs. Louisville

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Clemson comes into the game as 7 point favorites to defeat Louisville, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 52 points

Moneyline: Clemson -300, Louisville +200

FPI prediction: Clemson has the 76.2 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to Louisville (23.8%), according to the Football Power Index computers which simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times and predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Clemson will defeat Louisville, 29-20, and cover the spread. Clemson -7

What you need to know

Louisville: The Cardinals have won their last four straight games and five of the last six and are 5 points away from being a one-loss football team. Malik Cunningham is one of the nation's premier dual threat quarterbacks, running for 11 touchdowns and passing for 8. Louisville, which is second in the ACC with 201 rushing yards per game. has played this series close recently, losing four times to the Tigers by a touchdown or less.

Clemson: Those all-important improvements on offense went up in smoke at Notre Dame last week with Will Shipley largely contained in the backfield and DJ Uiagalalei unable to generate a deep threat against the Irish, and now Clemson's shot at the College Football Playoff is in peril. It was No. 4 going into last week, and despite falling to 10th in the CFP rankings, is still the favorite to win the ACC title with one loss.

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

Clemson vs. Louisville odds, spread, lines: Week 11 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football power rankings for Week 11

Week 11 college football picks against the spread

Computer predictions: Week 11 college football picks by model

College Football Playoff rankings updated: Georgia, Ohio State take the lead

Playoffology: How the contenders can make the College Football Playoff

Bowl eligibility tracker: Which teams are going bowling

College football predictions: Week 11 teams on upset alert

Score predictions for college football's top Week 11 games

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll

AP top 25 poll: Georgia re-takes No. 1 in new football rankings



Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC Alabama Clemson Ole Miss UCLA Utah Penn State North Carolina NC State Tulane Texas Kansas State Notre Dame Illinois UCF Florida State Kentucky Washington

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook