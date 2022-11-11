Skip to main content

Clemson vs. Louisville predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Clemson vs. Louisville on the Week 11 college football schedule with updated predictions and TV/streaming info
How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Point spread: Clemson comes into the game as 7 point favorites to defeat Louisville, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 52 points

Moneyline: Clemson -300, Louisville +200

FPI prediction: Clemson has the 76.2 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to Louisville (23.8%), according to the Football Power Index computers which simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times and predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Clemson will defeat Louisville, 29-20, and cover the spread. Clemson -7

What you need to know

Louisville: The Cardinals have won their last four straight games and five of the last six and are 5 points away from being a one-loss football team. Malik Cunningham is one of the nation's premier dual threat quarterbacks, running for 11 touchdowns and passing for 8. Louisville, which is second in the ACC with 201 rushing yards per game. has played this series close recently, losing four times to the Tigers by a touchdown or less.

Clemson: Those all-important improvements on offense went up in smoke at Notre Dame last week with Will Shipley largely contained in the backfield and DJ Uiagalalei unable to generate a deep threat against the Irish, and now Clemson's shot at the College Football Playoff is in peril. It was No. 4 going into last week, and despite falling to 10th in the CFP rankings, is still the favorite to win the ACC title with one loss.

Clemson has been a fixture of the College Football Playoff rankings and has won two CFP national championships.
