Clemson vs. Syracuse schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

Clemson vs. Syracuse schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Clemson vs. Syracuse on the Week 8 college football schedule
When: Sat., Oct. 22

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 14 Syracuse: The surprise in the ACC, if not all college football, this season, the Orange come into Death Valley riding a 6-0 record, the school's best start since 1987, thanks in large part to a defensive unit that ranks top 10 nationally, plus the combo of quarterback Garrett Shrader - top 25 nationally in completion marks, efficiency, points, and yards per attempt - and running back Sean Tucker, who has 6 TDs and over 5 yards per carry.

No. 5 Clemson: This offense has taken the appropriate steps it absolutely had to after last season's debacle, but you still get the feeling this isn't quite up to par with the units Clemson put out in the early playoff era. It's among the nation's best against the run, but there are questions in the secondary. Clemson averaged 36 points a game in its current win streak.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

