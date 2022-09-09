College football games today: Your Week 2 schedule for Friday

College football games today: Week 2 schedule for Friday
Week 2 of the college football schedule is here with a pair of games on tap for today, Friday, Sept. 9.
The football continues with an interesting ACC vs. AAC kickoff followed by a later night game out of the Mountain West.
Here's your quick and easy guide for the best college football games on today.
College football schedule: Week 2 games today
All times Eastern
Louisville at UCF
Fri., Sept. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Boise State at New Mexico
Fri., Sept. 9 | 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Louisville at UCF. Central Florida is looking to get some revenge on Louisville this year after a dramatic, last-second loss to Louisville off an interception returned for a touchdown. UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel was also injured in that game. Louisville is coming off a nasty 31-7 loss on the road to Syracuse. John Rhys Plumee, a transfer from Ole Miss, threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth in the season-opener.
Boise State at New Mexico. BSU has beaten the Lobos 5 straight times and has a shot at a 6th, but will have to cut down on the turnovers. It had 5 in the 17-point opening loss to Oregon State.
How to watch college football in 2022
fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.
