College football games today: Your Week 5 schedule for Thursday Night Football

Week 5 of the college football schedule is here a bit earlier than expected thanks in part to Hurricane Ian with two games on today.

Mother Nature played a hand this week, forcing one SEC school to move a game from Saturday to tonight, and there's another game set for primetime with a ranked team in action out west.

Let's take a look at what college football games are on today.

Week 5 college football games today

All times Eastern

SC State at South Carolina

Thurs., Sept. 29 | 7 p.m. | SECN

Line: No line

FPI pick: South Carolina 98.1%

SC State: One win in three tries so far for the Bulldogs, who lost by 46 to UCF and allowed 41 to NC A&T last weekend. SC State is good for 24.3 points per game, 169th nationally, surrenders over 200 air yards per week, an average of 2 passing TDs each time out, and is last in the MEAC giving up 257 yards rushing a game this season.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks scored on their first 8 possessions in last week's win over Charlotte, the most points in Shane Beamer's two seasons as coach. Carolina piled on almost 300 yards rushing in that game, went over 7 ypc, and scored 6 times. A nice, dominant showing here would be helpful as USC heads into back-to-back games against ranked SEC foes Kentucky and Texas A&M.

Utah State at No. 19 BYU

Thurs., Sept. 29 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Line: BYU -24.5

FPI pick: BYU 95.2%

Utah State: Another 1 win club after 3 games, the Aggies don't look like the team they were a year ago, when Blake Anderson helped guide them to a bowl win over Oregon State and a spot in the AP top 25 rankings. Alabama crushed Utah State in the opener and now it goes against another dynamic, mobile quarterback in Jaren Hall. Aggies QB Logan Bonner had a season-high 313 yards a week ago, but also 5 INTs and has 8 picks to 6 scores while going just under 57% passing.

BYU: Expect the Cougars to complement Hall's aerial attack with what could be a 3-headed unit in the backfield. Chris Brooks, Lopini Katoa, and now Miles Davis are all solid options, and Davis is coming off a 131 yard showing in a big win over Wyoming. Utah State ranks 118th in college football allowing 206.2 rushing yards per game and giving up almost 5 ypc.

In addition to the college football schedule, you can also switch over to the weekly installment of Thursday Night Football with two exciting AFC clubs in action

Dolphins at Bengals

Thurs., Sept. 29 | 8:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Line: Bengals -5.5

FPI pick: Bengals 75.3%

Dolphins: Miami is now 3-0 after coming off a statement, last-second win over division rival Buffalo last week and is perfect through 3 games for the first time since 2018. Watch how well Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plays - if he plays at all, listed questionable with back and ankle injuries, and he clunked his head on the turf on Sunday, too, leaving him looking woozy. So far, he's hitting 71% of his passes with 8 scores dealing to the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the NFL's 8th ranked scoring unit.

Bengals: Just 1 win through 3 games for the defending AFC champions, losing 2 by a combined 6 points to Pittsburgh and Dallas before a clean-looking win over the Jets. The offensive line looked better last Sunday holding up Joe Burrow, who leads the league's 10th best scoring attack.

