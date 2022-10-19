Skip to main content

College football games on TV today: Your Week 8 schedule for Wednesday

Your viewers guide to the college football action on TV this Wednesday
Just a few days removed from an epic weekend of college football action, the schedule is already turning to Week 8 this Wednesday.

There's one game set to kick off in the middle of the week, coming out of the Sun Belt in one of the most beautiful settings in the country.

Here's your viewers guide for the Week 8 action on TV today.

College football games today: Week 8 TV schedule for Wednesday

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Georgia State at App State
Wed., Oct. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: App State -10
Over/under: 59
FPI pick: App State 79.1%

Georgia State: The Panthers started off a miserable 0-4 on the year but have won their last two straight, and are notably 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games following a straight-up victory. Georgia State can run the ball, good for 13th nationally and running for a shade under 5 yards per carry while stacking up over 630 in their last 2 outings. Tucker Gregg has three 100-yard games and leads the side with 460 total and 6 touchdowns.

App State: Chase Brice has thrown at least one touchdown in all 6 games this season, scoring 18 times on the year with his arm against just 3 interceptions. The sixth-year quarterback is a 66% passer with over 1,600 yards, with Dashaun Davis emerging as his top target, catching 27 balls for 312 yards and a near 12 ypc average. The Mountaineers own a win at then-No. 6 Texas A&M and put 61 on North Carolina, but have lost 2 of their last 3 and are 1-2 in conference play.

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

