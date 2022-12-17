College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Saturday

College football bowl season moves into Day 2 on Saturday after playing a pair of games to kick things off, with five more matchups set for today.

That includes games featuring four teams and one head-to-head matchup from Power Five conferences on the field this weekend.

Every region of the country gets some of the action on Saturday, starting up in Boston before moving down through the South and then out west in Las Vegas and ending up in Los Angeles.

Here's your schedule for the bowl games on today as the postseason moves to Day 2.

College football bowl schedule for today

All times Eastern

Fenway Bowl

Louisville vs. Cincinnati

Sat., Dec. 17 | 11 a.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Louisville -2

FPI prediction: Louisville 55.4%

Louisville vs. Cincinnati: Plenty of top playmakers are out for the Fenway Bowl with Louisville going without quarterback Malik Cunningham among others, while Cincinnati won't have receiver Tre Tucker or quarterback Ben Bryant, and both teams will have interim coaches on their respective sidelines.

Las Vegas Bowl

Florida vs. Oregon State

Sat., Dec. 17 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Oregon State -8.5

FPI prediction: Oregon State 57.1%

Florida vs. Oregon State: No Anthony Richardson for the Gators at quarterback, paving the way for Jack Miller to step in at quarterback, aided by Florida's expert rushing attack going against a solid Beavers front seven that, in tandem with a balanced offense that can take control of games, helped the team to a 9 win season.

L.A. Bowl

Washington State vs. Fresno State

Sat., Dec. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Fresno State -4

FPI prediction: Washington State 57.2%

Washington State vs. Fresno State: Jake Haener hasn't thrown an interception and has scored 11 times in the last five games for Fresno, which has won 8 straight overall and should test the Cougars' back seven. But Wazzu can do the same with Cameron Ward dealing from behind center behind a solid attack that plays well in the red zone and does its best when balancing things out.

LendingTree Bowl

Rice vs. Southern Miss

Sat., Dec. 17 | 5:45 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Southern Miss -6.5

FPI prediction: Southern Miss 66.4%

Rice vs. Southern Miss: The weatherman predicts rain in Mobile for this matchup featuring the 6-6 Golden Eagles, good for 24.3 points per game and amassing 331.7 total yards per outing while placing third in its division in the Sun Belt. Rice backed into the bowl schedule at 5-7 and having lost four of its last five, posting 25.3 points per game on the year.

New Mexico Bowl

SMU vs. BYU

Sat., Dec. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: SMU -4

FPI prediction: SMU 52.5%

SMU vs. BYU: BYU was supposed to make some noise as an independent, but a four-game losing skid midseason put an end to those hopes. Jaren Hall leads a BYU attack that posts 440 yards and nearly 32 points per game, and passed for 31 touchdowns against just 6 picks on the year. SMU is good for 325 air yards per game while scoring almost 39 points each time out, but is relatively weak stopping the run, allowing over 203 yards per outing.

Frisco Bowl

North Texas vs. Boise State

Sat., Dec. 17 | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Boise State -10.5

FPI prediction: Boise State 66.3%

North Texas vs. Boise State: The Mean Green can move the ball pretty well, going over 200 yards rushing and 262 passing per game, but the defense is also allowing north of 460 yards each time out. Boise owns the edge on both sides of the ball, surrendering under 170 yards in both phases and allowing 19.5 points per game. North Texas is traditionally a poor bowl team, going 2-10 all-time.

