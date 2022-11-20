College football top 25 scores from Saturday's biggest Week 12 games

Week 12 of the college football schedule is set to sort things out as the conference and playoff race heat up with the regular season coming to a close The regular season finale is up next and after that the important Championship Saturday slate as the top conferences play for their titles.

And from there, the College Football Playoff Selection Process that will officially rank the top four teams that will play for the national championship. But the road to there goes through Saturday and the vital Week 12 matchups.

Here's your look at the schedule and scores for the top 25 teams in action this weekend.

Week 12 college football TV schedule, scores

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Navy at No. 20 UCF

Sat., Nov. 19 | 11 a.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: UCF -15.5

FPI pick: UCF | 90.8%

Score: Navy 17, UCF 14

Illinois at No. 3 Michigan

Sat., Nov. 19 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Michigan -17.5

FPI pick: Michigan | 90.7%

Score: Michigan 19, Illinois 17

No. 4 TCU at Baylor

Sat., Nov. 19 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: TCU -2.5

FPI pick: TCU | 50.8%

Score: TCU 29, Baylor 28

Austin Peay at No. 8 Alabama

Sat., Nov. 19 | 12 p.m. | SECN+

Point spread: No line

FPI pick: Alabama | 99.6%

Score: Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

Louisiana at No. 19 Florida State

Sat., Nov. 19 | 12 p.m. | ESPN3

Point spread: Florida State -24

FPI pick: Florida State | 92.9%

Score: Florida State 49, Louisiana 17

No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia

Sat., Nov. 19 | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Point spread: Kansas State -7.5

FPI pick: Kansas State | 72.0%

Score: Kansas State 48, West Virginia 31

No. 23 Oregon State at Arizona State

Sat., Nov. 19 | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: Oregon State -7.5

FPI pick: Oregon State | 68.6%

Score: Oregon State 31, Arizona State 7

Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame

Sat., Nov. 19 | 2:30 p.m. | NBC

Point spread: Notre Dame -20.5

FPI pick: Notre Dame | 93.1%

Score: Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky

Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Georgia -22.5

FPI pick: Georgia | 92.9%

Score: Georgia 16, Kentucky 6

No. 2 Ohio State at Maryland

Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Ohio State -27

FPI pick: Ohio State | 90.3%

Score: Ohio State 43, Maryland 30

Miami at No. 9 Clemson

Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Clemson -19

FPI pick: Clemson | 90.7%

Score: Clemson 40, Miami 10

No. 11 Penn State at Rutgers

Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Point spread: Penn State -19

FPI pick: Penn State | 91.3%

Score: Penn State 55, Rutgers 10

No. 24 NC State at Louisville

Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Point spread: Louisville -4

FPI pick: Louisville | 69.5%

Score: Louisville 25, NC State 10

No. 25 Cincinnati at Temple

Sat., Nov. 19 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Point spread: Cincinnati -17

FPI pick: Cincinnati | 89.0%

Score: Cincinnati 23, Temple 3

Georgia Tech at No. 13 North Carolina

Sat., Nov. 19 | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: North Carolina -21

FPI pick: North Carolina | 89.1%

Score: Georgia Tech 21, North Carolina 17

No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina

Sat., Nov. 19 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Tennessee -22

FPI pick: Tennessee | 89.3%

Score: South Carolina 63, Tennessee 38

No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas

Sat., Nov. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Point spread: Ole Miss -2

FPI pick: Ole Miss | 67.9%

Score: Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27

No. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Sat., Nov. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Oklahoma -7.5

FPI pick: Oklahoma | 61.4%

Score: Oklahoma 28, Oklahoma State 13

No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA

Sat., Nov. 19 | 8 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: USC -2.5

FPI pick: USC | 60.3%

Score: USC 48, UCLA 45

UAB at No. 6 LSU

Sat., Nov. 19 | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: LSU -15

FPI pick: LSU | 88.7%

Score: LSU 41, UAB 10

Colorado at No. 17 Washington

Sat., Nov. 19 | 9 p.m. | Pac-12

Point spread: Washington -30

FPI pick: Washington | 96.6%

Score: Washington 54, Colorado 7

No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon

Sat., Nov. 19 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Utah -2

FPI pick: Utah | 51.8%

Score: Oregon 20, Utah 17

According to the Selection Committee

