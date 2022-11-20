College football top 25 scores from Saturday's biggest Week 12 games

College football top 25 rankings, scores for Saturday's Week 12 games
Week 12 of the college football schedule is set to sort things out as the conference and playoff race heat up with the regular season coming to a close The regular season finale is up next and after that the important Championship Saturday slate as the top conferences play for their titles.
And from there, the College Football Playoff Selection Process that will officially rank the top four teams that will play for the national championship. But the road to there goes through Saturday and the vital Week 12 matchups.
Here's your look at the schedule and scores for the top 25 teams in action this weekend.
College football top 25 rankings, scores from Saturday's Week 12 games
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Navy at No. 20 UCF
Sat., Nov. 19 | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: UCF -15.5
FPI pick: UCF | 90.8%
Score: Navy 17, UCF 14
Illinois at No. 3 Michigan
Sat., Nov. 19 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Michigan -17.5
FPI pick: Michigan | 90.7%
Score: Michigan 19, Illinois 17
No. 4 TCU at Baylor
Sat., Nov. 19 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: TCU -2.5
FPI pick: TCU | 50.8%
Score: TCU 29, Baylor 28
Austin Peay at No. 8 Alabama
Sat., Nov. 19 | 12 p.m. | SECN+
Point spread: No line
FPI pick: Alabama | 99.6%
Score: Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0
Louisiana at No. 19 Florida State
Sat., Nov. 19 | 12 p.m. | ESPN3
Point spread: Florida State -24
FPI pick: Florida State | 92.9%
Score: Florida State 49, Louisiana 17
No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia
Sat., Nov. 19 | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Point spread: Kansas State -7.5
FPI pick: Kansas State | 72.0%
Score: Kansas State 48, West Virginia 31
No. 23 Oregon State at Arizona State
Sat., Nov. 19 | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: Oregon State -7.5
FPI pick: Oregon State | 68.6%
Score: Oregon State 31, Arizona State 7
Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame
Sat., Nov. 19 | 2:30 p.m. | NBC
Point spread: Notre Dame -20.5
FPI pick: Notre Dame | 93.1%
Score: Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0
No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky
Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Georgia -22.5
FPI pick: Georgia | 92.9%
Score: Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
No. 2 Ohio State at Maryland
Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Ohio State -27
FPI pick: Ohio State | 90.3%
Score: Ohio State 43, Maryland 30
Miami at No. 9 Clemson
Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Clemson -19
FPI pick: Clemson | 90.7%
Score: Clemson 40, Miami 10
No. 11 Penn State at Rutgers
Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Point spread: Penn State -19
FPI pick: Penn State | 91.3%
Score: Penn State 55, Rutgers 10
No. 24 NC State at Louisville
Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Point spread: Louisville -4
FPI pick: Louisville | 69.5%
Score: Louisville 25, NC State 10
No. 25 Cincinnati at Temple
Sat., Nov. 19 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Point spread: Cincinnati -17
FPI pick: Cincinnati | 89.0%
Score: Cincinnati 23, Temple 3
Georgia Tech at No. 13 North Carolina
Sat., Nov. 19 | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: North Carolina -21
FPI pick: North Carolina | 89.1%
Score: Georgia Tech 21, North Carolina 17
No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina
Sat., Nov. 19 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Tennessee -22
FPI pick: Tennessee | 89.3%
Score: South Carolina 63, Tennessee 38
No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas
Sat., Nov. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: Ole Miss -2
FPI pick: Ole Miss | 67.9%
Score: Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27
No. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Sat., Nov. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Oklahoma -7.5
FPI pick: Oklahoma | 61.4%
Score: Oklahoma 28, Oklahoma State 13
No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA
Sat., Nov. 19 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: USC -2.5
FPI pick: USC | 60.3%
Score: USC 48, UCLA 45
UAB at No. 6 LSU
Sat., Nov. 19 | 9 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: LSU -15
FPI pick: LSU | 88.7%
Score: LSU 41, UAB 10
Colorado at No. 17 Washington
Sat., Nov. 19 | 9 p.m. | Pac-12
Point spread: Washington -30
FPI pick: Washington | 96.6%
Score: Washington 54, Colorado 7
No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon
Sat., Nov. 19 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Utah -2
FPI pick: Utah | 51.8%
Score: Oregon 20, Utah 17
College Football Playoff Rankings
According to the Selection Committee
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- Tennessee
- LSU
- USC
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Utah
- Penn State
- Oregon
- North Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Kansas State
- UCLA
- Washington
- Notre Dame
- Florida State
- UCF
- Tulane
- Oklahoma State
- Oregon State
- NC State
- Cincinnati
