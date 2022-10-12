College football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Wednesday

College football games today: Your Week 7 schedule for Wednesday
Week 7 of the college football schedule is getting an early start ahead of the weekend with one game set for Wednesday night.
Today finds one matchup coming out of the Sun Belt featuring one team trying to get back to .500 and another trying to avoid dipping to .500 on the year.
Here's your viewers guide for the football on TV today.
College football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook and all times Eastern
Louisiana at Marshall
Wed., Oct. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
FPI pick: Marshall 74.0%
Point spread: Marshall -10.5
Over/Under: 47
Moneyline: UL +310, UM -500
Louisiana ATS: 3-2
Marshall ATS: 2-3
Louisiana: The Cajuns are coming off a heartbreaker against South Alabama, a game that was tied at 7 at halftime, but that UL lost by three. Chris Smith ran for 107 yards on 12 carries in the game, his first 100-yard outing this season. Louisiana is 0-2 in the Sun Belt so far, scored 17 points in its last two games, and is on a three-game losing skid. But it's allowed just 5 passing TDs this season, the 11th fewest in college football.
Marshall: Watch how well the Thundering Herd shows up against the run. It's been one of its strengths this season, ranking 4th overall in college football, allowing just 71.2 rushing yards per game. Marshall owns a statement win at then-No. 8 Notre Dame, but is 1-3 since then, most recently defeating Gardner Webb and is running for 224.4 yards per game, 15th nationally, just behind Ohio State.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison