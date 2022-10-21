College football games on TV today: Week 8 schedule for Friday

The college football schedule is getting closer to Saturday's action as the Week 8 calendar turns to the games on Friday.

There are two matchups today, one out of the AAC and another from Conference USA that could have an effect on how those conference races turn out.

Here's your viewers guide to the college football games on today.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Tulsa at Temple

Fri., Oct. 21 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Tulsa -13

FPI pick: Tulsa 77.3%

Tulsa ATS: 2-3-1

Temple ATS: 3-3

Tulsa: No real issue for the Golden Hurricane moving the ball through the air behind a passing attack good for almost 324 yards per game, 11th nationally, but this team can stand to run the ball better, averaging just over 109 yards on the ground each time out, 113th in college football. Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin had nearly 300 yards passing and two touchdowns last season's win over Temple, part of a 513 total yard effort.

Temple: Scoring isn't something the Owls do all that well, ranking 4th worst in FBS at just 14.7 points per game, tied with Iowa, while their rushing offense ranks 128th nationally with just under 80 yards on the ground per game. Temple has lost three of the last four, is 0-2 in conference play, and coming off a 70-13 loss at UCF. One bright spot: Temple is top 10 nationally in tackles for loss and sacks per game.

UAB at Western Kentucky

Fri., Oct. 21 | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Point spread: Western Kentucky -1.5

FPI pick: Western Kentucky 65.4%

UAB ATS: 3-3

Western Kentucky ATS: 5-2

UAB: Just 11 points away from being undefeated, the Blazers are 3-0 when they score 30 points this season, and are at their best running the ball. Lead back DeWayne McBride leads all FBS players with 155.6 rushing yards per game, and is college football's premier rusher by averaging 7.1 yards per carry. He has 11 touchdowns on the ground on 778 total yards.

Western Kentucky: As expected, the Hilltoppers' offense has taken a slight step back since losing Bailey Zappe, but this is still a very productive unit. Austin Reed is averaging 344.7 yards per game passing, tops in the conference and 6th nationally, is 5th in FBS with 352.4 total yards per game, and this week goes against a UAB team that's 3rd nationally in pass efficiency defense and allows the 15th fewest air yards per game.

