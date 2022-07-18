Big Ten Football Media Days attendees announced

One of the premier dates on the college football preseason schedule is set as the Big Ten announced the days and times for the 2022 Media Days.

Big Ten Media Days officially kicks off on Tuesday, July 26 and runs through Wednesday, July 27 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The conference said the event will feature seven football programs speaking on Tuesday and the other seven on Wednesday.

Big Ten Media Days attendees for 2022

Indiana: Head coach Tom Allen, tight end AJ Barner, linebacker Cam Jones and cornerback Tiawan Mullen

Iowa: Head coach Kirk Ferentz, linebacker Jack Campbell, tight end Sam LaPorta, defensive back Kaevon Merriweather

Maryland: Head coach Mike Locksley, defensive back Jokorian Bennett, wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

Michigan: Head coach Jim Harbaugh, tight end Erick All, quarterback Cade McNamara, defensive tackle Mazi Smith, defensive back DJ Turner

Minnesota: Head coach P.J. Fleck, quarterback Tanner Morgan, defensive back Tyler Nubin, offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz, linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin

Nebraska: Head coach Scott Frost, defensive end Garrett Nelson, cornerback Quinton Newsome, tight end Travis Vokolek

Northwestern: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald, defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore, cornerback Cameron Mitchell, offensive tackle Peter Skoronski

Illinois: Head coach Bret Bielema, defensive backs Sydney Brown and Jartavius Martin, running back Chase Brown

Michigan State: Head coach Mel Tucker, safety Xavier Henderson, wide receiver Jayden Reed, quarterback Payton Thorne

Ohio State: Head coach Ryan Day, safety Ronnie Hickman, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, quarterback C.J. Stroud

Penn State: Head coach James Franklin, safety Ji’Ayir Brown, quarterback Sean Clifford, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher

Purdue: Head coach Jeff Brohm, tight end Payne Durham, linebacker Jalen Graham, quarterback Aidan O’Connell

Rutgers: Head coach Greg Schiano, punter Adam Korsak, tight end Johnny Langan, defensive back Avery Young

Wisconsin: Head coach Paul Chryst, defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, linebacker Nick Herbig, quarterback Graham Mertz

Michigan is the reigning Big Ten champion following its first College Football Playoff appearance

This year's Media Days finds a defending football champion other than Ohio State for the first time since 2016.

Michigan defeated Iowa in last season's Big Ten Championship Game after the Wolverines beat Ohio State and made their first-ever College Football Playoff.

Coming into 2022, Ohio State is once again the favorite to win the Big Ten and contend for a CFP semifinal berth.

Wisconsin won the first two Big Ten title games in 2011 and 2012. Ohio State took five of the next seven before Michigan's victory last season.

Ohio State leads the conference with five championships, followed by Wisconsin and Michigan State with two each. Penn State and Michigan have one each.

Northwestern and Iowa are 0-2 in Big Ten Championship Games, and Nebraska is 0-1. Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue, and Rutgers have not played for the conference championship.

