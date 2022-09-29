College football schedule: Best Week 5 games you should watch

Week 5 of the college football schedule is set to kick off with teams getting further into the meat of the annual conference football schedule.

That includes five very intriguing matchups featuring teams in the top 25 rankings going head-to-head on the same field, including one rematch that could have a direct result on how the College Football Playoff looks.

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What should you be watching this weekend? Let's take a look at the best college football games you should have on your TV.

Week 5 college football schedule: Get your remote ready

All times Eastern

No. 4 Michigan at Iowa. Fans of old fashioned Big Ten football will enjoy this clash, pitting an elite Iowa defense against Michigan's battery of skill threats. Plus, there's a real chance we could see an upset: Iowa is 5-1 at home in its last 6 games against AP top 10 teams. Iowa's offense ranks 12th worst nationally at 17 points per game, is 116th in rushing, and 124th in passing yards per game. Michigan is No. 2 nationally in scoring and leads the nation with 17 rushing scores. 12 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss. A head-to-head matchup between ranked SEC teams coming off hot 4-0 starts and hoping to scratch together some solid early wins in the SEC chase. Chris Rodriguez is back at RB1 for Kentucky after serving a suspension, helping balance things out with NFL quarterback prospect Will Levis, both against a stout D on the road while the Rebels' 4th ranked backfield group looks to dictate terms with power on the ground. 12 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU. Early returns on Brent Venables' defense are mixed after a tough home loss to Kansas State, with seemingly no answer for Adrian Martinez, and now going against a balanced Frog offense with Max Duggan at the helm, another mobile quarterback who leads college football in passing efficiency, aided by a strong backfield trying to stay undefeated and truly crush the Sooners' languishing playoff chances. 12 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas. This was a 7-point game in the Tide's favor a year ago, and the Razorbacks - already at 1 loss after a heartbreaker against A&M - bring back the core of a powerful offensive unit for another crack at the 21st century's greatest dynasty. A powerful offensive line, one of the nation's top 5 rushing attacks, and a playmaker at quarterback all pose a legitimate threat to Alabama, which boasts the usual cadre of blue-chip talent, but has some screws to tighten in the secondary and at wide receiver. 3:30 p.m. on CBS and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Week 5 college football games: Cowboys vs. Bears

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor. Last December, Baylor held OSU inches from the goal line on the game-winning score of the Big 12 title match, and conceivably out of the College Football Playoff, too. Now comes the rematch with Spencer Sanders leading a strong, efficient Cowboy offense hoping to stay undefeated while Baylor plays a balanced offensive look, but already at one loss after a costly road L at ranked BYU 2 weeks ago. 3:30 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State. It's not often Wake wins at Doak, but this could be the year as Sam Hartman returns from a preseason blood clot playing in top gear, coming off a school record 6 TD passes against Clemson in a losing effort. Florida State is perfect through 4 games and seems to be back on track, boasts one of college football's premier rushing attacks, but hasn't faced an opponent of Wake's caliber passing the ball deep so far. 3:30 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson. Another crucial division game for Clemson after narrowly beating Wake last week and apparently making important strides on offense behind quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. But the Tiger secondary was bamboozled by Sam Hartman last weekend, and now goes against Devin Leary, a quarterback of almost equal deep passing ability. Expect a shootout in Death Valley as these two jockey for position in the ACC title chase and potentially the College Football Playoff. 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

LSU takes on Auburn in the SEC West

Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota. Another shot for the Gophers to stay perfect and make their claim as the class of the Big Ten West with an elite 1-2 punch in Tanner Morgan at QB and Mo Ibrahim on the ground. 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Iowa State at Kansas. Bookmakers like the Cyclones here, but it'll be fun to see if the Jayhawks can keep this going after starting 4-0 for the first time in more than a decade. 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State. Bulldogs come in as favorites with its Air Raid offense, while the Aggies are still trying to figure out their offensive identity and already at 1 loss. 4 p.m. on SEC Network

LSU at Auburn. It's always fun to see this old SEC West rivalry, but now the game is loaded with some notable implications, including a shot for Brian Kelly to get a crucial 2-0 edge in the division before going into a brutal stretch, and one more chance for Bryan Harsin to hold onto the Auburn job for another week before what seems like the inevitable. 7 p.m. on ESPN

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook