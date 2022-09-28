Alabama vs. Arkansas college football preview, prediction

Looking ahead to the matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Razorbacks in the SEC West

Week 5 college football schedule: Alabama vs. Arkansas

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS network

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Line: Alabama -17

O/U: 60.5

Moneyline: BAMA -1000 ARK +550

FPI pick: Alabama 93.1%

Alabama vs. Arkansas: What you need to know

1. Where Alabama goes at receiver. It's the big question facing this offense. The lack of an absolute No. 1 option was a glaring issue dating back to the Texas game and was easily glossed over as the Tide rolled against other, overmatched opponents. Traeshon Holden and Ja'Corey Brooks are Bryce Young's two primary targets, as is running back Jahmyr Gibbs, a gifted receiving back, but it would serve Alabama well to get Jermaine Burton involved more: 61% of his receiving yards on the year came last week, he was under 20 yards in each of the last 2 games, and hasn't scored since Week 1.

2. Arkansas at the line. Going up against the Tide's front seven is one of the toughest gigs in college football, but the Razorbacks could be up to the task. They have one of the nation's most experienced and skilled blocking formations, and have been consistently clearing lanes for an elite rushing attack. Raheim Sanders is 4th nationally with 508 yards on the ground and is the only FBS player with 500 rushing/100 receiving yards this year. Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson is a threat with his legs, too, adding 274 yards and 4 scores and is 1 of 3 FBS players with 900 passing/200 rushing yards on the season. Arkansas ran for 244 yards against a very good Aggie front last week.

3. Hogs can spread the field, too. Boasting such a credible threat running the ball forces defense to commit near the line, aids Arkansas in selling the play action, and helps open up passing lanes downfield. And the Hogs have the tools for just that. Even last season, Jefferson was able to consistently evade the Tide's secondary in a 7-point loss on the road. And again, Alabama is facing questions in the back seven after some issues at Texas when Quinn Ewers was in that game.

Alabama vs. Arkansas: Fast Facts

Alabama vs. Arkansas football preview

+ Alabama has won 15 straight over Arkansas

+ Arkansas is 1st nationally with 20 sacks on defense

+ Nick Saban is 15-0 against Arkansas as Tide coach

+ Alabama and Arkansas both have 28 INTs since 2020, 2nd most in SEC

+ Bama is 14-1 in SEC road openers under Saban

+ Hogs back Raheim Sanders is 1st in SEC and 4th nationally with 508 rushing yards

+ Alabama has allowed 2 TDs on 52 opponent drives and a total of 29 points on those possessions

+ Arkansas is 9th nationally with 243.8 rushing yards per game

+ Crimson Tide allows 0.56 points per drive and 3.33 yards per play, both 1st nationally

+ Arkansas is 13-4 under Sam Pittman when scoring first and 2-8 when not

+ Alabama is 2nd nationally in 3rd down conversion defense (18.6%)

+ Razorbacks are 15-0 under Pittman allowing 21 or fewer points and 6-12 when allowing more than 21

+ Bama is 3rd in scoring defense (7.2 ppg) and 2nd nationally in total defense (201.2 ypg)

+ Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson is 1 of 3 FBS players to pass for over 900 yards and run for over 200

+ Alabama has forced 14 of its last 19 opponents to under 100 rushing yards

+ Sanders is 4th nationally with 127.0 rushing yards per game

+ Tide has held opponents to under 200 total yards in 58 of its last 198 (29.2% of games)

+ Hogs backer Drew Sanders is 1st nationally with 5.5 sacks

Alabama vs. Arkansas Prediction

Alabama should have an opportunity to put the ball in the air here. Bryce Young has the touch to place the ball deep, including while on the run: Arkansas ranks 126th nationally allowing 302.5 passing yards per game and is surrendering almost 15 ypc.

Arkansas can maintain possession more than well enough to move the chains and hit on key third downs, and has the power to put Young under consistent pressure.

But the game could be won or lost at the line when Arkansas has possession. This is the moment that Alabama's physical front seven can make a statement, led by Will Anderson, arguably the single best player in college football, while the Tide's skill pieces find their way behind the Razorbacks' pursuit group deep in the field.

College Football HQ Prediction: Alabama 37, Arkansas 24

According to AP top 25 poll

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

