College football today: Bowl schedule for Friday as NY6 games begin

College football bowl season has finally reached its first sample of the annual New Year's Six rotation on Friday as the Orange Bowl leads the way among five prominent games on TV today.

Up first in the late morning/afternoon slot is the Duke's Mayo Bowl which this year features a Big Ten vs. ACC tilt pitting Maryland against NC State, with the winning head coach slated to get doused with a couple gallons of mayo after the game.

From there, the action moves out to the desert as the annual Sun Bowl kicks off from El Paso as Pittsburgh faces off against a resurgent UCLA team that should find star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet teaming up for one last rodeo.

Going bowling: College football bowl game schedule for 2022

Notre Dame takes on SEC challenger South Carolina in the Gator Bowl with the Fighting Irish down quarterback Drew Pyne, who transferred out, and tight end Michael Mayer, who's heading to the NFL Draft.

And in the primetime slot, a very orange Orange Bowl is set to take place between ACC champion Clemson and one-time College Football Playoff favorite Tennessee from Miami.

Here's what you need to know about the bowl schedule today.

College football bowl schedule today

All times Eastern

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Maryland vs. NC State

Fri., Dec. 30 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread: NC State comes in as the narrow 1 point favorites against Maryland, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 46 | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: NC State -118 | Maryland -110

FPI prediction: Maryland has the 52.6 percent chance to win the game, compared to NC State at 47.4 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Spread consensus pick: NC State -1 (65% of bets siding with the Wolfpack)

Sun Bowl

Pittsburgh vs. UCLA

Fri., Dec. 30 | 2 p.m. | CBS

Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread: UCLA -7.5

Total: 54 | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: UCLA -333 | Pittsburgh +220

FPI prediction: UCLA 53.7% | Pittsburgh 46.3%

Spread consensus pick: UCLA -7.5 (72% of bets siding with the Bruins)

Gator Bowl

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

Fri., Dec. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread: Notre Dame -3.5

Total: 50 | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: Notre Dame -161 | South Carolina +125

FPI prediction: Notre Dame 67.7% | South Carolina 32.3%

Spread consensus pick: Notre Dame -3.5 (54% of bets with the Fighting Irish)

Related: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina picks, predictions

Arizona Bowl

Ohio vs. Wyoming

Fri., Dec. 30 | 4:30 p.m. | Barstool

Point spread: Ohio -2.5

Total: 42 | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: Ohio -143 | Wyoming +110

FPI prediction: Ohio 54.1% | Wyoming 45.9%

Spread consensus pick: Ohio -2.5 (70% of bets siding with the Bobcats)

Orange Bowl

Tennessee vs. Clemson

Fri., Dec. 30 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread: Clemson -6

Total: 63.5 | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Clemson -250 | Tennessee +170

FPI prediction: Tennessee 57.0% | Clemson 43.0%

Spread consensus pick: Clemson -6 (58% of bets going with the Tigers)

More: Clemson vs. Tennessee Orange Bowl game prediction, preview

fuboTV provides total, live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Clemson Utah Kansas State USC Penn State Washington Florida State Oregon State Oregon Tulane LSU UCLA South Carolina Texas Notre Dame Mississippi State NC State Troy UTSA

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook