College football today: Bowl game schedule on TV for Friday

College football bowl season is finally here, and today is the day it kicks off around the country with two games set for Friday.

There are two bowl games on today, leading off the 41-game slate of postseason action that leads into the College Football Playoff and national championship game.

Going bowling: College football bowl game schedule for 2022

One of the games includes an intriguing matchup between two up-and-coming conference champions that feature some of the more exciting offenses in the sport, and both led by coaches who have led important turnarounds.

Here's your full bowl game schedule on TV as the postseason begins on Friday.

All times Eastern

Bahamas Bowl

UAB vs. Miami (Ohio)

Fri., Dec. 16 | 11 a.m. | ESPN

Point spread: UAB -10.5

FPI prediction: UAB 76.7%

More: UAB vs. Miami Bahamas Bowl game prediction, preview

This is the first-ever matchup between the two schools, featuring a solid Miami run defense going against the Blazers' expert rushing attack. Even if it won't have DeWayne McBride, the top rusher in college football this year, UAB should still have an edge running the ball behind Jermaine Brown, who had 832 yards this season.

Cure Bowl

UTSA vs. Troy

Fri., Dec. 16 | 3 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: UTSA -2

FPI prediction: UTSA 56.3%

More: UTSA vs. Troy Cure Bowl prediction, preview

One of the most exciting games of the early bowl season, pitting Sun Belt champion Troy against Conference USA champ UTSA in a matchup featuring a head-to-head strength battle: UTSA's aggressive offense, led by dynamic dual threat quarterback Frank Harris, against a Troy defense that is among the best in college football allowing under 18 points per game.

