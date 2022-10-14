Georgia vs. Vanderbilt schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 15
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Vanderbilt: Already better than last season's entire output at least in the win column, the Dores come in at 3-3, but dropping their last two and three of the last four, all to ranked opposition, including the 0-2 mark in the SEC. Vandy played Ole Miss close in the first half last week but was unable to withstand the second half comeback. Vanderbilt has dropped 23 straight against SEC opposition, including 10 in a row under Clark Lea. One stat of note: Vanderbilt is one of four FBS teams to score points in every red zone drive with at least 20 chances.
No. 1 Georgia: Back in pole position after Alabama's close call last week and despite its own close games against Kent State and Missouri. The rout over Auburn looked more like the real Georgia, but there's still the danger that it could play uninspired against another overmatched opponent. College football's defending national champs have a chance to hold onto that No. 1 ranking the rest of the way looking at this schedule.
fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison