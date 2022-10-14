Georgia vs. Vanderbilt schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Vanderbilt: Already better than last season's entire output at least in the win column, the Dores come in at 3-3, but dropping their last two and three of the last four, all to ranked opposition, including the 0-2 mark in the SEC. Vandy played Ole Miss close in the first half last week but was unable to withstand the second half comeback. Vanderbilt has dropped 23 straight against SEC opposition, including 10 in a row under Clark Lea. One stat of note: Vanderbilt is one of four FBS teams to score points in every red zone drive with at least 20 chances.

No. 1 Georgia: Back in pole position after Alabama's close call last week and despite its own close games against Kent State and Missouri. The rout over Auburn looked more like the real Georgia, but there's still the danger that it could play uninspired against another overmatched opponent. College football's defending national champs have a chance to hold onto that No. 1 ranking the rest of the way looking at this schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

