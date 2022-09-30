LSU vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

Week 5 college football schedule: LSU vs. Auburn

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

LSU: Brian Kelly has a shot to earn a crucial second win in SEC West play here after his Tiger defense held MSU's Air Raid to just 16 points a few weeks ago. The unit is 12th nationally allowing 257.8 yards per game so far, but hasn't played any elite teams yet. Auburn isn't exactly elite, but LSU can still make a statement in the division on the road against an old rival.

Auburn: Every week we see reports that Bryan Harsin is about to get fired. And while it seems he will at some point, his teams are still putting up some kind of fight, especially on the defensive front seven, which has performed well against the rush. But offensive line and quarterback are major blind spots for an offense that ranks 89th nationally, and Harsin's game plans have not adequately featured the skills of gifted tailback Tank Bigsby.

LSU vs. Auburn odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions by computer model

LSU vs. Auburn football preview, prediction

College football Week 5 expert picks, predictions

Week 5 college football games you should watch

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 5

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5 games

College football Week 5 picks, predictions against the spread

Week 5 college football odds, point spreads, betting lines

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook