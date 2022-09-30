Skip to main content

LSU vs. Auburn college football schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

How to watch LSU vs. Auburn on the Week 5 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

LSU vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

Auburn Tigers college football team schedule, rankings

Week 5 college football schedule: LSU vs. Auburn

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

LSU: Brian Kelly has a shot to earn a crucial second win in SEC West play here after his Tiger defense held MSU's Air Raid to just 16 points a few weeks ago. The unit is 12th nationally allowing 257.8 yards per game so far, but hasn't played any elite teams yet. Auburn isn't exactly elite, but LSU can still make a statement in the division on the road against an old rival.

Auburn: Every week we see reports that Bryan Harsin is about to get fired. And while it seems he will at some point, his teams are still putting up some kind of fight, especially on the defensive front seven, which has performed well against the rush. But offensive line and quarterback are major blind spots for an offense that ranks 89th nationally, and Harsin's game plans have not adequately featured the skills of gifted tailback Tank Bigsby.

More from College Football HQ at LSU vs. Auburn

LSU vs. Auburn odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions by computer model

LSU vs. Auburn football preview, prediction

College football Week 5 expert picks, predictions

Week 5 college football games you should watch

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 5

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5 games

College football Week 5 picks, predictions against the spread

Week 5 college football odds, point spreads, betting lines

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

How to watch college football in the 2022 season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Auburn Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

LSU vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

By James Parks
USC Trojans college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

USC vs. Arizona State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

West Virginia vs. Texas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Clemson has been a fixture of the College Football Playoff rankings.
Schedules

Clemson vs. NC State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Georgia vs. Missouri schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Kansas Jayhawks college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Iowa State vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Florida State Seminoles college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Wake Forest vs. Florida State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Rutgers schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks