Michigan vs. Illinois predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

Michigan vs. Illinois predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Michigan Wolverines college football team schedule, rankings

Week 12 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Illinois

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Michigan comes into the game as 18 point favorites to defeat Illinois, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 42.5 points

Moneyline: Illinois +650, Michigan -1205

FPI prediction: Michigan has the overwhelming 90.7 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to Illinois at 9.3 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer that simulates 20,000 times to predict winners.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Michigan will defeat Illinois, 33-16, and cover the spread.

What you need to know

Rankings reflect College Football Playoff

Illinois: The chances to take the Big Ten West have been there, but the Illini just haven't taken them, dropping two straight games, including one to division rival Purdue, and losing the first place in the standings. This is still one of the better scoring defenses in college football, and lead back Chase Brown could return from a minor injury, but Illinois needs to protect its quarterback better: it allowed 2.3 sacks per game in the last 3, while Michigan averages 3.1 sacks per game on defense.

No. 3 Michigan: Run the ball and play defense. It's been the winning formula for the Wolverines from Day 1, and it has this team in College Football Playoff contention for a second straight season. Illinois is strong against the run, allowing just two backs to eclipse 100 yards. Blake Corum is the No. 1 ranked rusher in the country with the second-most TDs (17), and is third with 1,349 yards. This week he goes against the nation's No. 6 run stop.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Kansas State
  16. UCLA
  17. Washington
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Florida State
  20. UCF
  21. Tulane
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Oregon State
  24. NC State
  25. Cincinnati

