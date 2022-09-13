Skip to main content

NFL schedule, scores for Week 2 games

Your guide to the NFL schedule and scores for Week 2 games
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games

Scores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook

Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Thursday Night Football schedule

Chargers at Chiefs
Thurs., Sept. 15 | 8:15 p.m. | Prime
Line: Chiefs -3.5
FPI pick: Chiefs 56.7%

Sunday NFL schedule

Jets at Browns
Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Line: Browns -4.5
FPI pick: Browns 75.7%

Commanders at Lions
Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Line: Lions -2.5
FPI pick: Commanders 56.8%

Buccaneers at Saints
Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Line: Buccaneers -3
FPI pick: Buccaneers 69.4%

Panthers at Giants
Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Line: Giants -2.5
FPI pick: Panthers 58.4%

Patriots at Steelers
Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Line: Patriots -1.5
FPI pick: Steelers 70.0%

Colts at Jaguars
Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Line: Colts -4
FPI pick: Colts 58.6%

Dolphins at Ravens
Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Line: Ravens -3.5
FPI pick: Ravens 74.0%

Falcons at Rams
Sun., Sept. 18 | 4:05 p.m. | Fox
Line: Rams -10.5
FPI pick: Rams 81.8%

Seahawks at 49ers
Sun., Sept. 18 | 4:05 p.m. | Fox
Line: 49ers -8.5
FPI pick: 49ers 71.1%

Bengals at Cowboys
Sun., Sept. 18 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Line: Bengals -7
FPI pick: Bengals 81.1%

Texans at Broncos
Sun., Sept. 18 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Line: Broncos -10
FPI pick: Broncos 78.8%

Cardinals at Raiders
Sun., Sept. 18 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Line: Raiders -5.5
FPI pick: Raiders 62.7%

Sunday Night Football schedule

Bears at Packers
Sun., Sept. 18 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Line: Packers -10
FPI pick: Packers 87.8%

Monday Night Football schedule

Titans at Bills
Mon., Sept. 19 | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Bills -10
FPI pick: Bills 79.6%

Vikings at Eagles
Mon., Sept. 19 | 8:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Eagles -1.5
FPI pick: Eagles 65.9%

