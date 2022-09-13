NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games

NFL schedule, scores for Week 2 games
Scores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook
Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
Thursday Night Football schedule
Chargers at Chiefs
Thurs., Sept. 15 | 8:15 p.m. | Prime
Line: Chiefs -3.5
FPI pick: Chiefs 56.7%
Sunday NFL schedule
Jets at Browns
Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Line: Browns -4.5
FPI pick: Browns 75.7%
Commanders at Lions
Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Line: Lions -2.5
FPI pick: Commanders 56.8%
Buccaneers at Saints
Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Line: Buccaneers -3
FPI pick: Buccaneers 69.4%
Panthers at Giants
Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Line: Giants -2.5
FPI pick: Panthers 58.4%
Patriots at Steelers
Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Line: Patriots -1.5
FPI pick: Steelers 70.0%
Colts at Jaguars
Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Line: Colts -4
FPI pick: Colts 58.6%
Dolphins at Ravens
Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Line: Ravens -3.5
FPI pick: Ravens 74.0%
Falcons at Rams
Sun., Sept. 18 | 4:05 p.m. | Fox
Line: Rams -10.5
FPI pick: Rams 81.8%
Seahawks at 49ers
Sun., Sept. 18 | 4:05 p.m. | Fox
Line: 49ers -8.5
FPI pick: 49ers 71.1%
Bengals at Cowboys
Sun., Sept. 18 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Line: Bengals -7
FPI pick: Bengals 81.1%
Texans at Broncos
Sun., Sept. 18 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Line: Broncos -10
FPI pick: Broncos 78.8%
Cardinals at Raiders
Sun., Sept. 18 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Line: Raiders -5.5
FPI pick: Raiders 62.7%
Sunday Night Football schedule
Bears at Packers
Sun., Sept. 18 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Line: Packers -10
FPI pick: Packers 87.8%
Monday Night Football schedule
Titans at Bills
Mon., Sept. 19 | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Bills -10
FPI pick: Bills 79.6%
Vikings at Eagles
Mon., Sept. 19 | 8:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Eagles -1.5
FPI pick: Eagles 65.9%
