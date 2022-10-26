North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 9 college football schedule: North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 29

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: North Carolina -3

Pittsburgh ATS: 2-5

North Carolina ATS: 3-3-1

Over/under: 64

Moneyline: PIT +125, UNC -161

FPI pick: North Carolina 67.3%

What you need to know

Pittsburgh: Once upon a time, this was a ranked team that played Tennessee to a 7-point loss early this season, but since then it's been just one win out of three in ACC competition, including a loss at home to Georgia Tech and most recently by two touchdowns against Louisville. Pedestrian numbers so far offensively, as quarterback Kedon Slovis has 5 TDs (3 in one game) and 5 picks on the year.

No. 21 North Carolina: If not for an uncharacteristic loss at home to Notre Dame, the Tar Heels would be undefeated. Still, they are a perfect 3-0 in ACC games and hold sole possession of first place in the ugly Coastal Division. Drake Maye is one of college football's most gifted pocket passers, the engine behind the ACC's No. 1 total and passing offense, but Carolina needs to tighten the screws defensively, posting league-worst marks in points and yards per game.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh odds, spread, lines: Week 9 college football picks, predictions by computer model

AP top 25 poll: LSU moves into Week 9 college football rankings

College football picks, predictions against the spread

Ranking college football's undefeated teams by strength of schedule

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 9 games

ESPN computer makes picks for Week 9 college football games

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings

Week 9 college football betting lines, point spreads for top games

College football power rankings for Week 9

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook