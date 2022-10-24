North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of ACC rivals meet up on Tobacco Road this week as North Carolina welcomes Pittsburgh in college football's Week 9 action on Saturday.

Pitt has dropped two of the last three, including a two-touchdown decision at the hands of Louisville last weekend, sitting at 4-3 overall and just 1-2 in ACC conference play.

North Carolina has fared better, coming in at 6-1 overall, on a three-game win streak, and first place in the Coastal Division behind a perfect 3-0 mark against ACC competition.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

North Carolina vs. Pitt picks, predictions

The computers are siding with the home team this weekend, as North Carolina has the 67.3 percent chance to defeat Pittsburgh and stay perfect in ACC play.

That leaves the Panthers a 32.7 percent shot to hand the Tar Heels their first loss in the conference and move to .500 in ACC games themselves.

The oddsmakers project a close game, as North Carolina comes in the narrow 3 point favorites to defeat Pittsburgh, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 64 points for the matchup.

North Carolina checks in at No. 40 on the index's 131 college football rankings, projected to win 9.2 games this season and be 6.9 points better than an average team on a neutral field.

FPI gives the Heels a 16 percent shot to win the ACC Championship, which may not sound like much, but it's good for second place behind just Clemson.

Pitt owns the No. 45 position on the computer's national rankings and estimated to win 6.5 games this season.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

