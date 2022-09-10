Notre Dame vs. Marshall football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Notre Dame vs. Marshall schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 10
Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: NBC, Peacock
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Marshall: The Herd comes to South Bend for the first time with an intriguing set of skill players who can chip away at the middle of the field early on, led by a quarterback coming off a great showing in his season opener. But Marshall's back seven may not have the speed to match with the Irish deep threats.
Notre Dame: For the first time, Marcus Freeman coaches a game under the eyes of Touchdown Jesus, and as a comfortable favorite. ND's defense is coming off a good showing against Ohio State and boasts arguably the best offensive line in college football, a key piece as this team looks to develop Tyler Buchner's deeper passing game with a CFP berth still technically within grasp despite the Week 1 loss.
According to AP top 25 poll
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Baylor
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Florida
- Utah
- Michigan State
- Miami
- Arkansas
- Pittsburgh
- NC State
- Wisconsin
- Kentucky
- BYU
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Tennessee
- Houston