Notre Dame vs. Marshall football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Notre Dame vs. Marshall schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: NBC, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Marshall: The Herd comes to South Bend for the first time with an intriguing set of skill players who can chip away at the middle of the field early on, led by a quarterback coming off a great showing in his season opener. But Marshall's back seven may not have the speed to match with the Irish deep threats.

Notre Dame: For the first time, Marcus Freeman coaches a game under the eyes of Touchdown Jesus, and as a comfortable favorite. ND's defense is coming off a good showing against Ohio State and boasts arguably the best offensive line in college football, a key piece as this team looks to develop Tyler Buchner's deeper passing game with a CFP berth still technically within grasp despite the Week 1 loss.

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

