Notre Dame vs. Marshall odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College Football Power Index picks, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Marshall

Notre Dame played hard at Ohio State, but couldn't overcome a scoreless second half to start the 2022 football season off 0-1.

That doesn't spell doom for the Irish's College Football Playoff hopes, though, provided it can stay just about perfect the rest of the way.

Up next in that campaign is the home opener against Marshall under the watchful eyes of Touchdown Jesus. 

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Notre Dame vs. Marshall odds, spread, line, predictions

Notre Dame football quarterback Tyler Buchner in action during a game between teams in the AP Top 25 college football rankings.

Football Power Index is going with the Fighting Irish, who have an 88.8 percent chance to defeat Marshall in Marcus Freeman's home opener.

By contrast, the Herd have an 11.2 percent shot to upset the Irish.

Oddsmakers are also going with Notre Dame, which comes into the matchup as 20.5 point favorites, according to SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 51.5 points.

FPI rates Notre Dame as the No. 6 team in its latest college football rankings and projects it as 17.8 points better on average than every team on its schedule.

The index predicts ND will win 8.7 games this season and has a 17.7 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.

AP top 25 voters named Notre Dame the No. 8 team in the latest Week 2 poll, a drop of 3 spots after last weekend's loss at Ohio State.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to the AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

