Notre Dame vs. Marshall football preview, prediction

Preview and prediction for Notre Dame vs. Marshall on the Week 2 college football schedule

Notre Dame comes into Week 2 off a hard-fought loss at Ohio State, but still has time to recover and build its College Football Playoff credentials.

Up next is the home opener for the season and for 1st year head coach Marcus Freeman, who brings the Irish back home under the watchful eyes of Touchdown Jesus against Marshall on Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about the Week 2 matchup.

Week 2 college football schedule: Notre Dame vs. Marshall

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: NBC, Peacock

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Line: Notre Dame -21

O/U: 50

Moneyline: ND -2000 MU +900

FPI pick: Notre Dame 88.8%

What you need to know

Marshall: Don't overlook quarterback Henry Columbi, coming off a stellar performance in the opener, going 24 of 26 passing in a 55-0 rout over Norfolk State. He has plenty of help in the backfield when the duo of Khalan Laborn and Ethan Payne both had over 100 yards rushing and 2 scores each. And this defensive front has enough push to give the Irish backs, who struggled in the opener, some trouble early on.

Notre Dame: Tyler Buchner is still an unproven piece at quarterback, but he'll have the chance to prove himself, playing behind a very stout offensive line that will broadly keep him from feeling too much pressure. Notre Dame's secondary shouldn't have much concern against Marshall's skill players, but the Herd can pick away at center field with short and medium gainers and pick up a 3rd down here and there to move the chains.

Notre Dame vs. Marshall: Fast Facts

+ Tyler Buchner averaged 17.7 ypa last week, 3rd best in FBS

+ Marshall is 56-5 in its last 61 games when scoring 30-plus points

+ Notre Dame is 213-24 (.899) when it scores first since 1980

+ Marshall is 74-11 when it scores first since 2010

+ Michael Mayer is the third FBS underclassman in the last 25 years to have at least 70 catches and 700 yards in a season

+ Marshall has won 64 of its last 69 when leading at the half

+ Notre Dame is 5-2 all-time on Sept. 10

+ The Herd is 55-10 when rushing for 150-plus yards and 41-6 when rushing for 200-plus in the last 8 years

+ Notre Dame's defense held Ohio State to 21 points, the fewest OSU scored under Ryan Day

+ Marshall is 29-7 when it has no turnovers in the last decade and has won 21 of its last 25 when winning the turnover battle

+ Buchner completed his first 8 passes in the season opener

+ Marshall has won 39 of its last 43 when scoring first

What happens?

Notre Dame's secondary shouldn't have much trouble locking down the deep portion of the field against Marshall's overmatched receivers, but the Herd should generate a few quick passes on short plays early.

Over the course of the game, the Irish front seven will lock down Marshall's ability to move the ball consistently on the ground, especially on third down, while Buchner has time to develop his medium and long passing game.

College Football HQ Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Marshall 13

