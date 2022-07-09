Skip to main content

Ohio State football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Ohio State this year in the Big Ten picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Ohio State football schedule for the Buckeyes' 2022 season.

Ohio State football schedule

Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame

Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Toledo

Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Wisconsin

Week 5, Oct. 1 vs. Rutgers

Week 6, Oct. 8 at Michigan State

Week 7, Oct. 15 Idle

Week 8, Oct. 22 vs. Iowa

Week 9, Oct. 29 at Penn State

Week 10, Nov. 5 at Northwestern

Week 11, Nov. 12 vs. Indiana

Week 12, Nov. 19 at Maryland

Week 13, Nov. 26 vs. Michigan

Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship Game

Ohio State football schedule overview

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
2021 record: 11-2
All time series: Ohio State leads, 4-2
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 44-28 (2015)*
* 2016 Fiesta Bowl

Arkansas State Red Wolves
2021 record: 2-10 (1-7 Sun Belt)
All time series: Never played

Toledo Rockets
2021 record: 7-6 (5-3 MAC)
All time series: Ohio State, 3-0
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 27-22 (2011)

Wisconsin Badgers
2021 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 61-18-5
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 34-21 (2019)*
* Big Ten Championship Game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2021 record: 5-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 8-0
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 52-13 (2021)

Michigan State Spartans
2021 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 35-15
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 56-7 (2021)

Iowa Hawkeyes
2021 record: 10-4 (7-2 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 46-15-3
Last meeting: Iowa won, 55-24 (2017)

Penn State Nittany Lions
2021 record: 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 22-14
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 33-24 (2021)

Northwestern Wildcats
2021 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 64-14-1
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 22-10 (2020)*
* Big Ten Championship Game

Indiana Hoosiers
2021 record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 77-12-5
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 54-7 (2021)

Maryland Terrapins
2021 record: 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 7-0
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 66-17 (2021)

Michigan Wolverines
2021 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 59-51-6
Last meeting: Michigan won, 42-27 (2021)

Ohio State 2021 football scores

Week 1, Sept. 2
No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota
Final score: Ohio State 45, Minnesota 31

Week 2, Sept. 11
No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State
Final score: Oregon 35, Ohio State 28

Week 3, Sept. 18
Tulsa vs. No. 9 Ohio State
Final score: Ohio State 41, Tulsa 20

Week 4, Sept. 25
Akron at No. 9 Ohio State
Final score: Ohio State 59, Akron 7

Week 5, Oct. 2
No. 11 Ohio State at Rutgers
Final score: Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13

Week 6, Oct. 9
Maryland at No. 7 Ohio State
Final score: Ohio State 66, Maryland 17

Week 7, Oct. 16
Idle

Week 8, Oct. 23
No. 5 Ohio State at Indiana
Final score: Ohio State 54, Indiana 7

Week 9, Oct. 30
No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State
Final score: Ohio State 33, Penn State 24

Week 10, Nov. 6
No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska
Final score: Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17

Week 11, Nov. 13
No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State
Final score: Ohio State 59, Purdue 31

Week 12, Nov. 20
No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State
Final score: Ohio State 56, Michigan State 7

Week 13, Nov. 27
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan
Final score: Michigan 42, Ohio State 27

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Utah
Final score: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

College Football Playoff

Dec. 31, 2021 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2021 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.

Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.

2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23

2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter

texas football
Schedules

Texas football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staffjust now
A traditional college football power, Tennessee has struggled to dominate the SEC rankings in recent years.
Schedules

Tennessee football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff22 seconds ago
Scenes before an SEC college football game at LSU between teams in the Top 25 rankings.
Schedules

LSU football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff36 seconds ago
Notre Dame football quarterback Tyler Buchner has a chance to bring the Irish closer to a College Football Playoff berth.
Schedules

Notre Dame football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff51 seconds ago
Ohio State has been a regular feature of the college football Top 25 rankings in the playoff era.
Schedules

Ohio State football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff1 minute ago
florida gators football sec
Schedules

Florida Gators football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff1 minute ago
college football penn state
Schedules

Penn State football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff2 minutes ago
college football large 066402
Schedules

Ranking 10 must-watch rematches on the 2022 college football schedule

By College Football HQ Staff17 hours ago