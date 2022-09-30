Oklahoma State vs. Baylor schedule, how to watch, game time, TV, streaming

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor college football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming info
Oklahoma State vs. Baylor schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming info
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 1
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
No. 9 Oklahoma State: A huge shot at revenge for last year's Big 12 title game, when Baylor held the Cowboys just inches shy of the game-winner and potentially the College Football Playoff. Since then, Spencer Sanders has accounted for 17 TDs and 1,287 air yards combined with just one pick and 3 games with 4 touchdowns. Sanders plus the Pokes' pass rush has a shot to stay perfect with a statement road win in conference.
No. 16 Baylor. Ditto for the Bears, but who are skating on thinner ice after already losing one game, on the road to BYU a couple weeks ago. Another L could doom Baylor's conference title bid, but this team has won 9 straight at home and boasts a credible running threat with Richard Reese, who has led the team in rushing 3 times this season.
