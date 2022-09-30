Oklahoma State vs. Baylor schedule, how to watch, game time, TV, streaming

Skip to main content

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor college football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming info

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 9 Oklahoma State: A huge shot at revenge for last year's Big 12 title game, when Baylor held the Cowboys just inches shy of the game-winner and potentially the College Football Playoff. Since then, Spencer Sanders has accounted for 17 TDs and 1,287 air yards combined with just one pick and 3 games with 4 touchdowns. Sanders plus the Pokes' pass rush has a shot to stay perfect with a statement road win in conference.

No. 16 Baylor. Ditto for the Bears, but who are skating on thinner ice after already losing one game, on the road to BYU a couple weeks ago. Another L could doom Baylor's conference title bid, but this team has won 9 straight at home and boasts a credible running threat with Richard Reese, who has led the team in rushing 3 times this season.

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

