Oklahoma State vs. Baylor schedule, how to watch, game time, TV, streaming

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming info

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

What you need to know

No. 9 Oklahoma State: A huge shot at revenge for last year's Big 12 title game, when Baylor held the Cowboys just inches shy of the game-winner and potentially the College Football Playoff. Since then, Spencer Sanders has accounted for 17 TDs and 1,287 air yards combined with just one pick and 3 games with 4 touchdowns. Sanders plus the Pokes' pass rush has a shot to stay perfect with a statement road win in conference.

No. 16 Baylor. Ditto for the Bears, but who are skating on thinner ice after already losing one game, on the road to BYU a couple weeks ago. Another L could doom Baylor's conference title bid, but this team has won 9 straight at home and boasts a credible running threat with Richard Reese, who has led the team in rushing 3 times this season.

