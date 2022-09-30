Ole Miss vs. Kentucky schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky college football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 7 Kentucky: Welcome back, Chris Rodriguez. Kentucky's lead running back returns to action after serving a suspension to start the season, and in the process helps this team balance out its offense in a big way. Rodriguez had 1,379 yards rushing a year ago and will immediately take some of the pressure off quarterback Will Levis. He's played pretty good under that pressure so far, but UK needs a variety of outlets when going against a solid Rebel defense.

No. 14 Ole Miss: In addition to that stout edge rush, the SEC West hopefuls boast one of the most ferocious rushing attacks in college football, a unit that ranks 1st in the SEC and 4th nationally with more than 280 yards on the ground per game. UK is 5th in the SEC against the run, sturdy challenge as the Rebels look to make an early impression as a contender in the division with both Arkansas and A&M already at one loss.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

