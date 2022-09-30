Ole Miss vs. Kentucky schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Week 5 college football schedule: Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 7 Kentucky: Welcome back, Chris Rodriguez. Kentucky's lead running back returns to action after serving a suspension to start the season, and in the process helps this team balance out its offense in a big way. Rodriguez had 1,379 yards rushing a year ago and will immediately take some of the pressure off quarterback Will Levis. He's played pretty good under that pressure so far, but UK needs a variety of outlets when going against a solid Rebel defense.

No. 14 Ole Miss: In addition to that stout edge rush, the SEC West hopefuls boast one of the most ferocious rushing attacks in college football, a unit that ranks 1st in the SEC and 4th nationally with more than 280 yards on the ground per game. UK is 5th in the SEC against the run, sturdy challenge as the Rebels look to make an early impression as a contender in the division with both Arkansas and A&M already at one loss.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions

Rebels vs. Wildcats football preview, prediction

College football Week 5 expert picks, predictions

Week 5 college football games you should watch

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 5

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5 games

College football Week 5 picks, predictions against the spread

Week 5 college football odds, point spreads, betting lines

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook