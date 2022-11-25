Texas vs. Baylor predictions, game time, TV/streaming: Week 13 college football schedule

Texas vs. Baylor predictions, game time, TV channel, streaming: Week 13 college football schedule
How to watch
When: Fri., Nov. 25
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: ESPN network
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds, point spread, betting lines
Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication
Point spread: Texas comes into the game as the 8.5 point favorites to win, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.
Total: 55 points
Moneyline: Baylor +250 | Texas -376
FPI prediction: Texas has the comfortable 81.6 percent edge to beat Baylor outright, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that projects winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times. Baylor has the 18.4 percent chance to pull off the upset, per FPI.
College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Texas will defeat Baylor, 33-22, and cover the spread.
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams