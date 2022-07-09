Skip to main content

Texas football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Texas in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Texas football schedule for the Longhorns' 2022 season.

Texas football 2022 schedule

Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. UL Monroe

Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Alabama

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UTSA

Week 4, Sept. 24 at Texas Tech

Week 5, Oct. 1 vs. West Virginia

Week 6, Oct. 8 vs. Oklahoma

Week 7, Oct. 15 vs. Iowa State

Week 8, Oct. 22 at Oklahoma State

Week 9, Oct. 29 Idle

Week 10, Nov. 5 at Kansas State

Week 11, Nov. 12 vs. TCU

Week 12, Nov. 19 at Kansas

Week 13, Nov. 26 vs. Baylor

Dec. 3 Big 12 Championship Game

Texas football schedule analysis

UL Monroe Warhawks
2021 record: 4-8 (2-6 Sun Belt)
All time series: Texas leads, 1-0
Last meeting: Texas won, 59-20 (2009)

Alabama Crimson Tide
2021 record: 13-2 (7-1 SEC)
All time series: Texas leads, 7-1-1
Last meeting: Alabama won, 37-21 (2010)
* 2009 BCS National Championship Game

UTSA Roadrunners
2021 record: 12-2 (7-1 C-USA)
All time series: Never played

Texas Tech Red Raiders
2021 record: 7-6 (3-6 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 54-17
Last meeting: Texas won, 70-35 (2021)

West Virginia Mountaineers
2021 record: 6-7 (4-5 Big 12)
All time series: West Virginia leads, 6-5
Last meeting: West Virginia won, 31-23 (2021)

Oklahoma Sooners
2021 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 62-50-5
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 55-48 (2021)

Iowa State Cyclones
2021 record: 7-6 (5-4 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 14-5
Last meeting: Iowa State won, 30-7 (2021)

Oklahoma State Cowboys
2021 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 26-10
Last meeting: Oklahoma St won, 32-24 (2021)

Kansas State Wildcats
2021 record: 8-5 (4-5 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 12-10
Last meeting: Texas won, 22-17 (2021)

TCU Horned Frogs
2021 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 64-27-1
Last meeting: Texas won, 32-27 (2021)

Kansas Jayhawks
2021 record: 2-10 (1-8 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 16-4
Last meeting: Kansas won, 57-56 (2021)

Baylor Bears
2021 record: 12-2 (7-2 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 79-28-4
Last meeting: Baylor won, 31-24 (2021)

Texas football 2021 scores

Week 1, Sept. 4
No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas
Final score: Texas 38, Louisiana 18

Week 2, Sept. 11
No. 15 Texas at Arkansas
Final score: Arkansas 40, Texas 21

Week 3, Sept. 18
Rice at Texas
Final score: Texas 58, Rice 0

Week 4, Sept. 25
Texas Tech at Texas
Final score: Texas 70, Texas Tech 35

Week 5, Oct. 2
Texas at TCU
Final score: Texas 32, TCU 27

Week 6, Oct. 9
No. 21 Texas vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
Final score: Oklahoma 55, Texas 48

Week 7, Oct. 16
No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 25 Texas
Final score: Oklahoma State 32, Texas 24

Week 8, Oct. 23
Idle

Week 9, Oct. 30
Texas at No. 16 Baylor
Final score: Baylor 31, Texas 24

Week 10, Nov. 6
Texas at Iowa State
Final score: Iowa State 30, Texas 7

Week 11, Nov. 13
Kansas at Texas
Final score: Kansas 57, Texas 56

Week 12, Nov. 20
Texas at West Virginia
Final score: West Virginia 31, Texas 23

Week 13, Nov. 26
Kansas State at Texas
Final score: Texas 22, Kansas State 17

College Football Playoff

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.

Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.

2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23

2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

