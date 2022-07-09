Texas football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Texas in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Texas football schedule for the Longhorns' 2022 season.
Texas football 2022 schedule
Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. UL Monroe
Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Alabama
Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UTSA
Week 4, Sept. 24 at Texas Tech
Week 5, Oct. 1 vs. West Virginia
Week 6, Oct. 8 vs. Oklahoma
Week 7, Oct. 15 vs. Iowa State
Week 8, Oct. 22 at Oklahoma State
Week 9, Oct. 29 Idle
Week 10, Nov. 5 at Kansas State
Week 11, Nov. 12 vs. TCU
Week 12, Nov. 19 at Kansas
Week 13, Nov. 26 vs. Baylor
Dec. 3 Big 12 Championship Game
Texas football schedule analysis
UL Monroe Warhawks
2021 record: 4-8 (2-6 Sun Belt)
All time series: Texas leads, 1-0
Last meeting: Texas won, 59-20 (2009)
Alabama Crimson Tide
2021 record: 13-2 (7-1 SEC)
All time series: Texas leads, 7-1-1
Last meeting: Alabama won, 37-21 (2010)
* 2009 BCS National Championship Game
UTSA Roadrunners
2021 record: 12-2 (7-1 C-USA)
All time series: Never played
Texas Tech Red Raiders
2021 record: 7-6 (3-6 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 54-17
Last meeting: Texas won, 70-35 (2021)
West Virginia Mountaineers
2021 record: 6-7 (4-5 Big 12)
All time series: West Virginia leads, 6-5
Last meeting: West Virginia won, 31-23 (2021)
Oklahoma Sooners
2021 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 62-50-5
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 55-48 (2021)
Iowa State Cyclones
2021 record: 7-6 (5-4 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 14-5
Last meeting: Iowa State won, 30-7 (2021)
Oklahoma State Cowboys
2021 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 26-10
Last meeting: Oklahoma St won, 32-24 (2021)
Kansas State Wildcats
2021 record: 8-5 (4-5 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 12-10
Last meeting: Texas won, 22-17 (2021)
TCU Horned Frogs
2021 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 64-27-1
Last meeting: Texas won, 32-27 (2021)
Kansas Jayhawks
2021 record: 2-10 (1-8 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 16-4
Last meeting: Kansas won, 57-56 (2021)
Baylor Bears
2021 record: 12-2 (7-2 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 79-28-4
Last meeting: Baylor won, 31-24 (2021)
Texas football 2021 scores
Week 1, Sept. 4
No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas
Final score: Texas 38, Louisiana 18
Week 2, Sept. 11
No. 15 Texas at Arkansas
Final score: Arkansas 40, Texas 21
Week 3, Sept. 18
Rice at Texas
Final score: Texas 58, Rice 0
Week 4, Sept. 25
Texas Tech at Texas
Final score: Texas 70, Texas Tech 35
Week 5, Oct. 2
Texas at TCU
Final score: Texas 32, TCU 27
Week 6, Oct. 9
No. 21 Texas vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
Final score: Oklahoma 55, Texas 48
Week 7, Oct. 16
No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 25 Texas
Final score: Oklahoma State 32, Texas 24
Week 8, Oct. 23
Idle
Week 9, Oct. 30
Texas at No. 16 Baylor
Final score: Baylor 31, Texas 24
Week 10, Nov. 6
Texas at Iowa State
Final score: Iowa State 30, Texas 7
Week 11, Nov. 13
Kansas at Texas
Final score: Kansas 57, Texas 56
Week 12, Nov. 20
Texas at West Virginia
Final score: West Virginia 31, Texas 23
Week 13, Nov. 26
Kansas State at Texas
Final score: Texas 22, Kansas State 17
College Football Playoff
Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship
Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.
Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.
2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.