USC vs. Arizona State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

USC vs. Arizona State college football schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. Pacific

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Arizona State: Just 1 win through 4 games for the Sun Devils, who sacked Herm Edwards a couple weeks ago and are just languishing as a program. The defense held up moderately well against the run in a loss to Utah last week, but the offense has stymied despite having playmakers like Emory Jones at quarterback and Xazavian Valladay at running back. They might be able to find some holes against the Trojans' front seven.

No. 6 USC. In some ways, grinding out a close win at Oregon State last week may have been just what this team needed. After some easy wins to start off, finding the way to win with your back against the wall is an important part of any team's maturation process. But playing that close should worry you, too, something USC doesn't have to do against Arizona State's paltry edge rush.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

