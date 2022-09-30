USC vs. Arizona State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. Pacific

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Arizona State: Just 1 win through 4 games for the Sun Devils, who sacked Herm Edwards a couple weeks ago and are just languishing as a program. The defense held up moderately well against the run in a loss to Utah last week, but the offense has stymied despite having playmakers like Emory Jones at quarterback and Xazavian Valladay at running back. They might be able to find some holes against the Trojans' front seven.

No. 6 USC. In some ways, grinding out a close win at Oregon State last week may have been just what this team needed. After some easy wins to start off, finding the way to win with your back against the wall is an important part of any team's maturation process. But playing that close should worry you, too, something USC doesn't have to do against Arizona State's paltry edge rush.

USC vs. Arizona State odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football Week 5 expert picks, predictions

Week 5 college football games you should watch

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 5

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5 games

College football Week 5 picks, predictions against the spread

Week 5 college football odds, point spreads, betting lines

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook