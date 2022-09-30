Wake Forest vs. Florida State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Wake Forest vs. Florida State schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming info

Week 5 college football schedule: Wake Forest at Florida State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 22 Wake Forest: Another crushing loss for the Deacs in the series with Clemson, now 14 in a row, but not without a fight: Sam Hartman had a school record 6 TD passes in the game and should be able to find some holes against the Seminole secondary, and will have to: Wake can hardly afford to start 0-2 in the division and lose that precious momentum the program has enjoyed up to now after playing for the ACC title last season.

No. 23 Florida State: Don't say the Seminoles are back, but it does feel good to see this program gaining in confidence after 2 hard years under Mike Norvell. The team is 4-0 with a close win over LSU and 2 already in ACC play, neck and neck for the top spot in the Atlantic with Clemson. Jordan Travis has a lot to do with that, and the dynamic dual threat quarterback is aided by one of college football's top rushing attacks.

According to AP top 25 poll

