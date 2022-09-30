Wake Forest vs. Florida State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Skip to main content

Wake Forest vs. Florida State college football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming info

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 22 Wake Forest: Another crushing loss for the Deacs in the series with Clemson, now 14 in a row, but not without a fight: Sam Hartman had a school record 6 TD passes in the game and should be able to find some holes against the Seminole secondary, and will have to: Wake can hardly afford to start 0-2 in the division and lose that precious momentum the program has enjoyed up to now after playing for the ACC title last season.

No. 23 Florida State: Don't say the Seminoles are back, but it does feel good to see this program gaining in confidence after 2 hard years under Mike Norvell. The team is 4-0 with a close win over LSU and 2 already in ACC play, neck and neck for the top spot in the Atlantic with Clemson. Jordan Travis has a lot to do with that, and the dynamic dual threat quarterback is aided by one of college football's top rushing attacks.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

