Bijan Robinson declares: 2023 NFL Draft profile for Texas RB

Bijan Robinson declares: 2023 NFL Draft profile for Texas running back

Texas running back Bijan Robinson will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Here's your profile for the player as he elects to turn pro
Texas junior running back Bijan Robinson announced that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft and not play in the Alamo Bowl against Washington.

Robinson finishes his college football career with 3,410 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons with the Texas Longhorns.

He won the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's premier running back, after compiling 1,580 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns for Texas, finishing No. 6 nationally with 131.67 rushing yards per game and was tied for No. 4 in the country in rushing touchdowns, finishing one of two consensus All-American selections at the position.

Here's what you need to know about Bijan Robinson as he turns pro.

Bijan Robinson 2023 NFL Draft profile

NFL Draft Bible, our sister publisher in the SI/Fannation network, rates Robinson as a consensus first-round talent with the physical acumen to command a starting position on an NFL roster, but with some technical issues to improve upon.

"While he is a raw pass protector and must refine his open-field vision to better work to space, Bijan Robinson is an elite running back prospect without any athletic limitations," according to the scouting report. 

"His size, agility, lateral and linear burst, balance, power, and well-rounded pass-catching are all special."

The report continues, "Robinson boasts stellar linear and lateral burst with angle-beating long speed. He precedes sudden, sharp cuts with salesmanship to force defensive backs into awkward positions. 

"He can and does string cuts together. Further, he has very flexible hips, knees, and ankles that aid his change of direction. His impressive balance is evident through his cuts and through contact. What’s more, Robinson has the power and leg drive to run through tackles and even carry defenders with him. 

"He drops his pad level in anticipation of contact and runs with a natural forward lean that offers increased power and momentum while simultaneously reducing the surface area that opponents can target. 

"Additionally, Robinson is an instinctive runner who knows how to take advantage of poor angles and avoid big hits. He is a patient back who is rarely tackled for loss. Robinson is also a high-level route runner with reliable hands; he can work from the backfield, the slot, and out wide."

Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings
