Ty Simpson sees the game well. Is that enough to boost his draft stock?

Quarterback remains the most difficult position to scout in American football. The toughest part of projecting this position is its reliance on other pieces to succeed, despite its correlation to winning and losing. Simpson isn’t a player like Fernando Mendoza who has the ability to step in as a starter and survive. There are traits to work with here, but it may take time.

Processing & Timing

Let’s start with things that make Simpson a potential starting quarterback at the NFL level. In terms of processing and timing, he may be ahead of Moore and Mendoza. There are some relatively blind anticipatory throws on tape that are reminiscent of NFL Bryce Young. He’s an accurate passer and has good enough arm talent to touch all levels of the field. When kept clean, the game has yet to look too fast for Simpson.

There’s a solid rhythm to his game. He has a feel for the moment. Rarely did he make big mistakes in bad spots this season. He mitigates disaster on plays that don’t develop properly, and he takes advantage of the plays that do.

Pocket Movement

This is where Simpson’s game really gets interesting. It’s no secret he is an undersized player headed into the league. The Bryce Young comparison I made earlier shows up in more ways than one. On numerous occasions Simpson made great throws this year with obstructed vision. Though that doesn't sound the best, it’s actually a good thing. The fact of the matter is Bryce Young didn’t make as many blind throws in college, and it’s affected his leap to the pros.

In the NFL, many smaller quarterbacks have to throw blind for most of their careers. This will be no different for Simpson. Having made throws from the pocket in the face of pressure, he at least has a feel for it. Many younger short quarterbacks use their pocket movement to manipulate their way to better vision. Simpson hasn’t particularly relied on this.

This isn’t a quarterback I expect to scramble with commonality at the NFL level. Simpson has the ability to escape and keep plays alive, but one of his best traits is the patience to kill plays after scrambling. Simpson plays within himself. He isn’t an elite athlete, and he knows that.

Projection

He’s a Day 2 quarterback because of the maturity he plays with. I can’t help but feel his starting point needs to be with a good offensive line. As mentioned earlier, when kept clean Simpson sees the game well. Unfortunately, we’ve seen his play dip when Alabama’s offense is physically overmatched. Particularly, this happened against Indiana and in the second Georgia game. If given proper development time, there is a sustainable product here.