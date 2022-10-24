Arkansas vs. Auburn picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of SEC West rivals square off on the Plains as Auburn hosts Arkansas in college football's Week 9 action on Saturday.

Both teams could use a pick-me-up after a tough season so far.

Arkansas, once early this season a top 10 national contender, lost three straight to ranked division foes before bouncing back with a win at BYU two weeks ago.

Auburn continues to Auburn, dropping its last three and four of its last five, most recently to top-10 ranked SEC rivals Georgia and Ole Miss, with the news that Bryan Harsin will be fired seemingly expected to come every week.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Arkansas vs. Auburn picks, predictions

Week 9 college football picks: Arkansas vs. Auburn

The computer is going with the home team this week, as Auburn has the 56.3 percent chance to defeat Arkansas on Saturday and move to .500 on the year.

That leaves the Razorbacks a close 43.7 percent shot to take down the Tigers and avoid falling to .500 while moving to what would be a 2-3 SEC record.

The oddsmakers also project a close game, but in the other direction, as Arkansas comes in the 3.5 point favorites to defeat Auburn, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 60.5 points for the matchup.

Auburn checks in at No. 47 on the index's 131 college football rankings this week, projected to win 4.9 games this season, and be 4.9 points better than an average team on a neutral field.

Arkansas moved into No. 43 on the computer's national rankings with a 6.3 win total projection and estimated to be 5.8 points better than an average team.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

