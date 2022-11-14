Clemson vs. Miami picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of ACC rivals meet up this weekend as conference favorite Clemson welcomes Miami to Death Valley in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

Miami hasn't performed up to expectation in Mario Cristobal's debut season, stumbling to a 5-5 record that includes losses to Middle Tennessee State and Duke and more recently a 6-touchdown loss to rival Florida State.

Clemson has fared somewhat better at 9-1 and a perfect 7-0 mark in conference, but an ugly loss at Notre Dame threw a monkey wrench into its College Football Playoff hopes. Even so, the playoff isn't entirely out of sight provided the team can stay at one loss and win the ACC Championship.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Clemson vs. Miami picks, predictions

Week 12 college football picks: Clemson vs. Miami

Clemson's chance of victory: No worries this week, as the computer gives Clemson a comfortable 90.7 percent chance to defeat Miami on Saturday.

Miami's chance of victory: By contrast, FPI gives the Hurricanes a mere 9.3 percent shot to upset Clemson and move above .500 on the season.

Clemson vs. Miami point spread: Clemson comes into the game as 19.5 point favorites to beat the Hurricanes, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 46.5 points

Moneyline: Clemson -1400, Miami +800

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Clemson will defeat Miami 33-13, and cover the spread.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on the main ESPN network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Clemson predictions: FPI named Clemson the No. 9 team in its 131 college football rankings this week, with the nation's No. 55 ranked strength of schedule, and the current favorite to win the ACC Championship Game.

Miami predictions: The computer slots the Hurricanes at No. 63 nationally with the 91st ranked strength of schedule.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU USC Alabama Clemson Utah Penn State Oregon North Carolina Ole Miss Washington UCLA UCF Notre Dame Kansas State Florida State Tulane Cincinnati Coastal Carolina Oklahoma State Oregon State

