Clemson vs. Miami picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

Clemson vs. Miami odds, spread, lines: Week 12 college football picks, predictions by computer model

A pair of ACC rivals meet up this weekend as conference favorite Clemson welcomes Miami to Death Valley in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

Miami hasn't performed up to expectation in Mario Cristobal's debut season, stumbling to a 5-5 record that includes losses to Middle Tennessee State and Duke and more recently a 6-touchdown loss to rival Florida State.

Clemson has fared somewhat better at 9-1 and a perfect 7-0 mark in conference, but an ugly loss at Notre Dame threw a monkey wrench into its College Football Playoff hopes. Even so, the playoff isn't entirely out of sight provided the team can stay at one loss and win the ACC Championship.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Clemson vs. Miami picks, predictions

Clemson's chance of victory: No worries this week, as the computer gives Clemson a comfortable 90.7 percent chance to defeat Miami on Saturday.

Miami's chance of victory: By contrast, FPI gives the Hurricanes a mere 9.3 percent shot to upset Clemson and move above .500 on the season.

Clemson vs. Miami point spread: Clemson comes into the game as 19.5 point favorites to beat the Hurricanes, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 46.5 points

Moneyline: Clemson -1400, Miami +800

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Clemson will defeat Miami 33-13, and cover the spread.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on the main ESPN network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Clemson predictions: FPI named Clemson the No. 9 team in its 131 college football rankings this week, with the nation's No. 55 ranked strength of schedule, and the current favorite to win the ACC Championship Game.

Miami predictions: The computer slots the Hurricanes at No. 63 nationally with the 91st ranked strength of schedule.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. UCLA
  17. UCF
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Kansas State
  20. Florida State
  21. Tulane
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Oregon State

