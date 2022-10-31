Clemson vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines

Clemson vs. Notre Dame odds, spread, lines: Week 10 college football picks, predictions by computer model
Clemson takes its undefeated record and playoff chances on the road to South Bend against Notre Dame in college football's Week 10 action on Saturday.
Coming off the bye week, Clemson owns sole position of first place in the ACC after beating all the other contenders up to now, but this weekend could face a test against an opponent that's fared well against the league this season.
Notre Dame has been up and down in Marcus Freeman's debut campaign, just 5-3 and unranked coming into Saturday, but is 2-0 against two of the ACC's best, beating North Carolina and Syracuse, both on the road, and scoring more than 40 points in each game.
What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.
Clemson vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions
Clemson's chance of victory: The computer is siding with the visiting team this week, as Clemson has the 64.8 percent chance to win the game on Saturday.
Notre Dame's chance of victory: That leaves the Fighting Irish a 35.2 percent shot to defend its home turf and hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.
Clemson vs. Notre Dame spread: The lines at SI Sportsbook list Clemson as the narrow 4 point favorites to defeat the Fighting Irish, with the over/under mark set at 48 points for the matchup.
Moneyline: Clemson -188, Notre Dame +138
How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC.
Clemson predictions: The computer estimates that Clemson will win 12.0 games this season and has a 59.0 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff and leads the ACC with a 77.0 percent shot to win the conference title.
Notre Dame predictions: FPI projects the Irish will win 7.5 games this season with a 99.7 percent chance to become bowl eligible, but, already at three losses, is well out of the running to make the playoff.
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia (30 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (15)
T-2. Tennessee (18)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. UCLA
11. Ole Miss
12. Utah
13. Kansas State
14. Illinois
15. LSU
16. Penn State
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Wake Forest
21. NC State
22. Syracuse
23. Liberty
24. Oregon State
25. UCF