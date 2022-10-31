Clemson vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines

Clemson takes its undefeated record and playoff chances on the road to South Bend against Notre Dame in college football's Week 10 action on Saturday.

Coming off the bye week, Clemson owns sole position of first place in the ACC after beating all the other contenders up to now, but this weekend could face a test against an opponent that's fared well against the league this season.

Notre Dame has been up and down in Marcus Freeman's debut campaign, just 5-3 and unranked coming into Saturday, but is 2-0 against two of the ACC's best, beating North Carolina and Syracuse, both on the road, and scoring more than 40 points in each game.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions

Week 10 college football picks: Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Clemson's chance of victory: The computer is siding with the visiting team this week, as Clemson has the 64.8 percent chance to win the game on Saturday.

Notre Dame's chance of victory: That leaves the Fighting Irish a 35.2 percent shot to defend its home turf and hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame spread: The lines at SI Sportsbook list Clemson as the narrow 4 point favorites to defeat the Fighting Irish, with the over/under mark set at 48 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: Clemson -188, Notre Dame +138

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Clemson predictions: The computer estimates that Clemson will win 12.0 games this season and has a 59.0 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff and leads the ACC with a 77.0 percent shot to win the conference title.

Notre Dame predictions: FPI projects the Irish will win 7.5 games this season with a 99.7 percent chance to become bowl eligible, but, already at three losses, is well out of the running to make the playoff.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (30 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (15)

T-2. Tennessee (18)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. UCLA

11. Ole Miss

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Illinois

15. LSU

16. Penn State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Wake Forest

21. NC State

22. Syracuse

23. Liberty

24. Oregon State

25. UCF

