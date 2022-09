College football odds, betting lines, point spreads for Week 2 games

Betting lines and point spreads for Week 2 college football games

Odds according to SI Sportsbook | All times Eastern

Louisville at UCF

Fri., Sept. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: UCF -5.5

Boise State at New Mexico

Fri., Sept. 9 | 9 p.m. | CBSSN

Point spread: Boise State -17

No. 1 Alabama at Texas

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | Fox

Point spread: Alabama -20

Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | BTN

Point spread: Ohio State -44.5

Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ACCN

Point spread: Miami -25

South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ESPN

Point spread: Arkansas -8.5

No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | SECN

Point spread: Wake Forest -12.5

Duke at Northwestern

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | FS1

Point spread: Northwestern -10

Ohio at Penn State

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ABC

Point spread: Penn State -26

North Carolina at Georgia State

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ESPNU

Point spread: North Carolina -7.5

UTSA at Army

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | CBSSN

Point spread: UTSA -2

Missouri at Kansas State

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ESPN2

Point spread: Kansas State -7.5

Charleston So. at No. 18 NC State

Sat., Sept. 10 | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Point spread: No line

Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah

Sat., Sept. 10 | 1:30 p.m. | Pac-12

Point spread: No line

Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame

Sat., Sept. 10 | 2:30 p.m. | NBC

Point spread: Notre Dame -20.5

Furman at No. 4 Clemson

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Point spread: No line

App State at No. 6 Texas A&M

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: Texas A&M -19

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Tennessee -6.5

Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Wisconsin -17.5

Colorado at Air Force

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Air Force -17.5

Samford at No. 2 Georgia

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | SECN

Point spread: Georgia -52 (Wynn)

Akron at No. 14 Michigan State

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN

Point spread: Michigan State -35

No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | FS1

Point spread: Texas Tech -3.5

UNLV at California

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12

Point spread: Cal -13

Iowa State at Iowa

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN

Point spread: Iowa -3.5

Virginia at Illinois

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Point spread: Illinois -4.5

Kansas at West Virginia

Sat., Sept. 10 | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Point spread: West Virginia -13.5

Old Dominion at East Carolina

Sat., Sept. 10 | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Point spread: -12.5

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Point spread: Oklahoma -33.5

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Florida -6

Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: Oklahoma State -12.5

No. 10 USC at Stanford

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: USC -11

San Jose State at Auburn

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Point spread: Auburn -23.5

Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan

Sat., Sept. 10 | 8 p.m. | BTN

Point spread: Michigan -51

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU

Sat., Sept. 10 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: BYU -3

Oregon State at Fresno State

Sat., Sept. 10 | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Point spread: Fresno State -1

Mississippi State at Arizona

Sat., Sept. 10 | 11 p.m. | FS1

Point spread: Mississippi State -10

