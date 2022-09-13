College football odds, point spreads, betting lines for Week 3 games

Week 3 of the schedule is here and the wise guys in Vegas have wasted no time updating the point spreads and betting lines for college football's top games.

This week offers more non-conference games with major programs taking on more overmatched competition, but there are some intriguing non-con games as we look ahead to the conference schedule opening up.

We'll see 2 games between teams in the top 25 rankings, as BYU travels to newly re-ranked Oregon, and Miami goes to SEC country to face off with Texas A&M, a CFP hopeful that's now reeling off a surprise loss at home.

Let's take a look at the latest odds from Vegas for Week 3.

Week 3 college football point spreads and betting lines

Odds via SI Sportsbook

Oklahoma (-11.5) at Nebraska. In the offseason, this looked like a fun game with all the apparent improvements Scott Frost made, but the Huskers' season started with 2 ugly losses and Frost is unemployed. Nebraska is an unknown commodity: it could completely sputter, or put on a good show for interim coach Mickey Joseph. OU can move the ball with ease behind Dillon Gabriel and the Sooners' front shouldn't suffer too greatly against the Cornhuskers' pass protection.

Georgia (-24.5) at South Carolina. Awful injury luck for the Gamecocks as edge rusher Jordan Strachan and middle linebacker Mo Kaba both tore ACLs last week and are out for the year. That will only make things easier for Georgia's skill blitzkrieg, which has too many targets for Stetson Bennett, while this ferocious front seven should dominate over South Carolina's line, which has struggled giving Spencer Rattler time to throw.

Miami at Texas A&M (-5.5). Vegas sides with the Aggies despite 2 very subpar offensive showings, including a 186-yard effort in a loss at home to App State, arguably the worst L of Jimbo Fisher's tenure. Both these teams didn't look great against Sun Belt opposition last Saturday, but Miami won its game and boasts a rushing attack that posts almost 6 ypc and Tyler Van Dyke coming in a 74% passer.

Fresno State at USC (-12.5). Solid returns on the Trojans so far as Caleb Williams is a near 80% passer with 6 TD and no picks while Southern Cal's backs are good for 5.8 ypc. This could be college football's top offense on the year, but don't overlook the Bulldogs. Jake Haener can put the ball anywhere and will be a legit early test for USC's deep-field defense.

BYU at Oregon (-4). With its top 2 receivers out against Baylor, the Cougars' defense stepped up, as did wideout Craig Roberts, in the statement victory. And the schedule doesn't get any easier going forward, going against a good Ducks linebacker group and O-line unit.

Michigan State at Washington (-3.5). Oddsmakers going with the unranked home team over the 11th ranked Spartans may not bode well for the Big Ten visitors, especially with how well Washington is playing on offense, as expected under new coach Kalen DeBoer. Transfer QB Michael Penix has 682 yards passing and six touchdowns in his first two games, while MSU looked shaky in Week 1 before rebounding against Akron.

UConn at Michigan (-46.5)

Texas State at Baylor (-30.5)

Old Dominion at Virginia (-10)

South Alabama at UCLA (-15.5)

Cal at Notre Dame (-10.5)

Tulane at Kansas State (-15)

Troy at App State (-12.5)

Ole Miss (-16) at Georgia Tech

Colorado at Minnesota (-27.5)

Penn State (-3) at Auburn

UL Monroe at Alabama (-49)

Mississippi State (-2) at LSU

Texas Tech at NC State (-11)

USF at Florida (-24.5)

Louisiana Tech at Clemson (-34)

UTSA at Texas (-11)

