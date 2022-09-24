ESPN College GameDay hosts make Week 4 college football picks

ESPN College GameDay hosts make Week 4 college football game picks
Week 4 of the college football schedule is set to kick off on Saturday with the rest of this weekend's game ready to start across the country.
Including two major clashes in the SEC pitting top 25 ranked teams in the same division on the same field together: Florida visits Tennessee in the East, and Texas A&M and Arkansas clash in Jerry World in a West matchup.
What do the hosts at ESPN's College GameDay make of this week's action? Let's see how they picked the most prominent games on Saturday.
Clemson at Wake Forest
Desmond Howard: Wake Forest
Pat McAfee: Wake Forest
Lee Corso: Wake Forest
Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson
College Football HQ pick: Clemson by 7
Duke at Kansas
Howard: Kansas
McAfee: Kansas
Corso: Kansas
Herbstreit: Duke
College Football HQ pick: Kansas by 6
Notre Dame at North Carolina
Howard: Notre Dame
McAfee: North Carolina
Corso: North Carolina
Herbstreit: Notre Dame
College Football HQ pick: North Carolina by 8
Baylor at Iowa State
Howard: Baylor
McAfee: Iowa State
Corso: Baylor
Herbstreit: Baylor
College Football HQ pick: Baylor by 3
Texas at Texas Tech
Howard: Texas
McAfee: Texas
Corso: Texas
Herbstreit: Texas
College Football HQ pick: Texas by 9
Minnesota at Michigan State
Howard: Minnesota
McAfee: Minnesota
Corso: Minnesota
Herbstreit: Minnesota
College Football HQ pick: Minnesota by 13
Wisconsin at Ohio State
Howard: Ohio State
McAfee: Ohio State
Corso: Ohio State
College Football HQ pick: Ohio State by 17
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
Howard: Texas A&M
McAfee: Texas A&M
Corso: Arkansas
Herbstreit: Texas A&M
College Football HQ pick: Arkansas by 7
Florida at Tennessee
Howard: Tennessee
McAfee: Tennessee
Corso: Tennessee
Herbstreit: Florida
College Football HQ pick: Tennessee by 5